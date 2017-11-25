Bullet-riddled body of Territorial Army Jawan Ifran Ahmad Dar found in Shopian 

A bullet-riddled body of 23-year old Territorial Army jawan Irfan Ahmad Dar was found in Shopian on Saturday lying in a pool of blood. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

A bullet-riddled body of 23-year old Territorial Army jawan Irfan Ahmad Dar was found in Shopian on Saturday lying in a pool of blood. Ahmad Dar was posted in Gurez valley in Northern Kashmir. According to the initial reports, Ahmad was on vacation and was missing from yesterday. The body was found by the locals who informed police about the matter. SSP Shopian Ambarkar Shriram while confirming the incident identified the deceased and said, “He was perhaps kidnapped by militants. His bullet-riddled body was recovered today morning.”

The death is believed to be a suspected terror attack.

