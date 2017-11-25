  3. Bullet-riddled body of Territorial Army Jawan Ifran Ahmad Dar found in Shopian 

Bullet-riddled body of Territorial Army Jawan Ifran Ahmad Dar found in Shopian 

Ahmad Dar was posted in Gurez valley in Northern Kashmir. According to the initial reports, Ahmad was on vacation and was missing from yesterday.

By: | New Delhi | Published: November 25, 2017 12:17 PM
Top News
irfan ahmad dar army man killed, army man killed in shopina, terrorist attack in shopian, jammu and kashmir terrorist attack A bullet-riddled body of 23-year old Territorial Army jawan Irfan Ahmad Dar was found in Shopian on Saturday lying in a pool of blood. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
A bullet-riddled body of 23-year old Territorial Army jawan Irfan Ahmad Dar was found in Shopian on Saturday lying in a pool of blood. Ahmad Dar was posted in Gurez valley in Northern Kashmir. According to the initial reports, Ahmad was on vacation and was missing from yesterday. The body was found by the locals who informed police about the matter. SSP Shopian Ambarkar Shriram while confirming the incident identified the deceased and said, “He was perhaps kidnapped by militants. His bullet-riddled body was recovered today morning.”
irfan ahmad dar army man killed, army man killed in shopina, terrorist attack in shopian, jammu and kashmir terrorist attack A bullet-riddled body of 23-year old Territorial Army jawan Irfan Ahmad Dar was found in Shopian on Saturday lying in a pool of blood. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
The death is believed to be a suspected terror attack.
(To Be Updated)
More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top