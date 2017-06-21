BSF guns down two Bangladeshi nationals

Two Bangladeshi nationals were killed when BSF jawans fired at them when they were trying to enter Indian territory illegally in Nadia district, police said. The two Bangladeshi nationals were trying to enter Indian territory illegally at Ramnagar border in Nadia district, the police said. BSF sources said the two Bangladeshi nationals were trying to enter Indian territory but the ‘on duty’ BSF jawans challenged them. The two fired at the BSF jawans. The BSF jawans returned the fire killing the two Bangladeshi nationals, the sources added.

On June 11, according to a report by the Daily Star, a 25 year old Bangladeshi cattle trader was shot dead by BSF along Rokonpur border in Gomostapur upazila of Chapainawabganj. His name was Shahjalal and his father Sirajul Islam of Rokonpur village in the upazila. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials were quoted in the report as saying, ‘Officer-in-Charge of Gomostapur Police Station Shahin Kamal said BSF troops opened fire when a group of cattle traders were going to India through the border around 2:30am’.

Shahjalal was hit by a bullet and died on the spot, the OC said.