Black money crackdown: This is how Moin Qureshi assets are now going to be targeted by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the foreign assets owned by meat exporter Moin Qureshi and this is likely to be a key focus area for the agency. The probe agency has identified seven properties located across The United Kingdom (UK) and France. The ED believes that the properties were purchased in order to park money on behalf of government servants. The meat exporter had been arrested by the ED on August 26 on charges of laundering money on behalf of government officials. The ED claims that they have recovered Blackberry Messenger (BBM) texts from Qureshi’s mobile phones which suggest that he received bribes on behalf of government officials. The money was taken from businessmen who were facing probes by central agencies. Qureshi would then transfer the money to different locations such as London or Paris.

Enforcement Directorate sources have told the Indian Express that they have more evidence apart from the BBM messages against Qureshi and the government officials. ED officials say they have substantiated property trails and will attach properties after a few verifications are completed. The probe agency has also identified a few foreign accounts held by the meat exporter. As per the agency, Qureshi transferred money through Hawala operators based in Dubai. The money was then routed from Dubai to places such as London, Paris, Hong Kong, Italy, Switzerland and USA. The agency is also probing foreign accounts to trace the proceeds of crime, as per an Indian Express report.

ED is planning to confront Qureshi with government officials who had links with him. The probe could also spell trouble for former Director of the CBI AP Singh, who allegedly sought favours from Qureshi and exchanged messages through BBM. Sources have said that Qureshi has not revealed much during questioning, according to an Indian Express report.