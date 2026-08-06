Commuters travelling on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will soon face different speed limits depending on the time of the day, with a variable speed limit pilot project set to begin from August 15, according to PTI.

The initiative, being implemented for the first time in the country, aims to regulate traffic movement, reduce congestion and improve road safety by adjusting speed limits according to traffic conditions.

The first phase of the project will cover the Delhi stretch between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway passes through key National Capital Region (NCR) areas, including Ghaziabad and Noida, and currently follows fixed speed limits for cars and heavy vehicles.

“The variable speed limit project will be implemented from August 15 between the Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan stretch of the expressway in the first phase. This will be first such project in the country,” Satish Chandra, professor, Civil Engineering Department, IIT Roorkee, told PTI.

Under the new system, speed limits will vary across three time slots. Between 12 am and 7 am, cars will have a speed limit of 65 kmph, while heavy vehicles will be restricted to 50 kmph. From 7 am to 5 pm, the limit will be 55 kmph for cars and 45 kmph for heavy vehicles. Between 5 pm and midnight, cars will be allowed to travel at 60 kmph, while heavy vehicles will have a limit of 40 kmph.

Existing speed signboards on the expressway have either been covered or blurred to prevent confusion among motorists during the transition.

Sensors, digital boards to monitor traffic movement

The Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) has installed specialised sensors on the expressway to collect vehicle movement data and study traffic patterns.

“The researchers studied 24-hour traffic data of the expressway over the past few months and then decided upon these speed limits. The main objective of the project is to reduce congestion and accidents on the roads. We will collect data after an interval of three months and asses the actual effect of the project on ground,” Chandra told PTI.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which manages the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, is the implementing agency for the pilot project.

A senior Delhi Traffic Police official said the speed limits have been finalised based on a scientific traffic study and are aimed at improving road safety and ensuring smoother traffic flow.

“So far, we have learnt that two digital variable speed limit display boards have been installed on separate foot overbridges along the Delhi stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. One has been installed near Akshardham temple and the other near the Pandav Nagar FOB. Our role is to monitor compliance and take action against motorists found overspeeding,” the officer said, according to PTI.

Automated enforcement system planned

Officials said digital variable speed limit boards have been installed at two locations on the Delhi section of the expressway — near Akshardham temple and Pandav Nagar foot overbridge — to display the changing speed limits.

The traffic police will monitor compliance and take action against vehicles violating the prescribed limits. Authorities are also planning to install speed