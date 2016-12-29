BJP slams Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair; Kerela Minister hits back

BJP in Kerala today attacked Jnanpith award winning Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair for his comments over the impact of demonetisation, questioning his motive and expertise to speak on the issue. (Source: IE)

BJP in Kerala today attacked Jnanpith award winning Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair for his comments over the impact of demonetisation, questioning his motive and expertise to speak on the issue.

A day after the writer said common man faced a lot of problems on account of the Centre’s demonetisation drive, BJP state General Secretary A N Radhakrishnan hit out at him saying on what basis he made the remark.

BJP’s attack drew a sharp response from state Finance Minister Thomas Issac who likened it to a kind of threatening. “It is like only the BJP will decide on who is to speak and what to speak in the state. It is a kind of threatening,” he told reporters here. Earlier, addressing a press meet here, Radhakrishnan sought to know on what basis Nair made a comment on an economic policy adopted by the Centre.

“He is no economist to react to the growing need for a cashless currency in the country. It could be understood if A Sethumadhavan, another writer who is a retired bank man, had given his opinion about demonetisation”, he said.

He also said the writer ‘kept mum’ when when CPI(M) dissident leader T P Chandrasekharan was hacked to death and when ‘triple talaq’ was a raging issue. Nair commented on demonetisation during the release of a book authored by Isaac at a function in Tirur in Malappuram district yesterday.