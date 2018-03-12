Bihar bypoll: The ‘ISI connection’ to RJD’s chances of a win in Araria, according to BJP president Nityanand Rai

In his address at Narpatganj, Rai had said that if RJD candidate from the seat, Sarfaraz Alam, wins, Araria would become a “den of the ISI.” (IE)

Nityanand Rai, Member of Parliament and the head of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bihar unit, has set off a huge political controversy with a comment in the course of his campaign for the party in the Araria Lok Sabha bypoll. A case has been registered in Araria against the Ujiyarpur MP for a provocative speech during the byelection campaign on March 9.

In his address at Narpatganj, Rai had said that if RJD candidate from the seat, Sarfaraz Alam, wins, Araria would become a “den of the ISI.”

Sunil Singh, head of Narpatganj police station told The Indian Express that they have registered a case against Rai for making a provocative speech during a public gathering in Narpatganj on the last day of election campaign. Apart from violation of the elections ‘Code of Conduct’, Rai has been booked under IPC Section 153A which is promoting enmity between groups.

The case was filed on a complaint by Nishant Kumar, Narpatganj Circle Officer. Kumar also submitted a video of the objectionable portion of Rai’s speech.

In the video, Rai can be heard saying, “…Agar Sarfaraz jeet gaya to ISI ka adda ban jaayega Araria, Pradip Singh jitenge to deshbhakton ka adda rahega Araria… Main unse bhi poochhna chahta hoon jo vote maang rahe hain Yaduvashiyon ka, ek baar bhi kisi Yaduvanshiyon ke neta ne nahin kaha ki gomata hi hatya hui hai, usko giraftar karo. Gau ke hatyaron ke saath dene walon ko ek bhi vote ka adhikar nahin hai (If RJD candidate Sarfaraz wins, Araria will become a den of the ISI. If Pradip Singh wins, it will remain a place of patriots… I want to ask those seeking the votes of Yadavs, not once has any Yadav leader asked for the arrest of the killers of cows. Those siding with the killers of cows do not deserve even one vote).”

Although Rai was not available for the comment, BJP spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said that he does not have full details of the matter and expressed confidence in the state president. He said that Rai cannot make any irresponsible comment.

The voting for the Araria bypoll took place on Sunday.