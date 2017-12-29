Andhra’s proposal to set up first rail university shot down in favour of Vadodara: Government

Andhra Pradesh had pitched to set up the country’s first railway university, but the proposal was turned down as plans for setting up the same is underway in Gujarat’s Vadodara, the Centre informed parliament today. (Representative Image: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh had pitched to set up the country’s first railway university, but the proposal was turned down as plans for setting up the same is underway in Gujarat’s Vadodara, the Centre informed parliament today. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways, Rajen Gohain, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the establishment of the railway university in the state. “Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has been informed that setting up of the first railway university at Vadodara is under way. As and when setting up of any additional railway university would be considered, locations, as well as assistance offered by the state government, will be kept in view,” Gohain said.

The Union cabinet had approved the establishment of India’s first national rail and transportation university at Vadodara on December 20. Christened ‘National Rail and Transport University (NRTU)’, the institute is expected to have 3,000 full-time students.