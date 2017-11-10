AIIMS junior doctor impresses Vladimir Putin, Russian President’s compliment will make India proud

Dr Rachna Bhat was among 12 people chosen to present their ideas to Putin, from over 24,000 participants from 185 countries, who were in Russia for the 19th edition of the World Festival of Youth and Students last month. (IE)

This must have been a moment of pride for a junior doctor from AIIMS who got a chance to be an audience with the Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian President said that he was ”impressed” by her idea on fighting antibiotic resistance, Indian Express reported. Dr Rachna Bhat was among 12 people chosen to present their ideas to Putin, from over 24,000 participants from 185 countries, who were in Russia for the 19th edition of the World Festival of Youth and Students last month. The chosen 12 were given the tag of ‘future team’at the festival and met Putin on October 21 where they put forth ideas from their respective fields. Amongst them, Bhat was the only doctor.

Bhat said that though Russian President Putin couldn’t have one on one discussion because of security reasons, he conveyed that he “appreciated and was impressed with” her idea. In her introductory remarks, addressed to Putin, Bhat said, “I thank Russia for giving this wonderful opportunity to interact with young and ignited minds of the globe, especially my foresight team. We discussed that the threat of increasing antibiotic resistance and poly-pharmacy creates the need to control the irrational prescription and ensure communication between various stakeholders.”

Bhatt had joined AIIMS in 2015 as a junior resident (emergency medicine) and was chosen by medical fraternity at the event which included over 300 doctors from across the globe. In her 90-second presentation to Putin, she said, “We came up with this POS portal that stands for people, organisation and state. It is an e-portal. And through this platform, patients can subscribe and rate the doctors and get personalised health advice and education. The doctors can access medical information and give an electronic prescription. It will be designed in such a way that the system will give a corrective prompt for wrong prescription. Also, the research groups, state and medical organisations can stay in the loop of communication and get data regarding irrational prescription and statistics of the disease. This can be used to design focused health education, resource allocation and health policies. The information given to each group will be classified and protected.”

Bhat, who hails from Manipal in Karnataka, said multiple teams brainstormed for over a week, to discuss and find a solution for the biggest challenge facing the healthcare sector. Professor Balram Airan, Dean (Academics), AIIMS said they feel great about the achievement and that they feel proud that a junior resident could interact on a world platform.