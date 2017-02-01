Jolly LLB 2: Supreme Court to hear plea by Akshay Kumar’s flick against Bombay HC order

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has hit the court in reality before it did in the movie. (Twitter)

The Jolly LLB 2 team experienced a deja vu when the Akshay Kumar starrer was deemed to be contemptuous towards the Indian legal system. Jolly LLB 2 earned the wrath of advocate Ajay Waghmare, who filed a case against the movie so that the makers would drop the ‘LLB’ from its title. The Bombay High Court has ordered the formation of a three-member panel to look into the matter and whether Waghmare’s allegations are true. According to a report in India Today, the court felt that based on the trailer, the movie did seem contemptuous towards the court, but no decision could be taken until a thorough investigation was carried out.

Now, according to a report in PTI, the Supreme Court will hear the plea of the movie makers to give Jolly LLB a clean chit. Back in 2013, the original Jolly LLB, starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, had faced exactly the same problems from lawyers in Meerut. At the time, the Suprem Court had given the apt rebuttal of, “Don’t watch Jolly LLB if it offends you… These things happen in movies. They show Bombay High Court’s door and gate and then show something else happening inside. These are all fictitious things,” according to a report in First Post.

Now, we will have to see whether Akshay Kumar gets the same relief. The movie is slated to release on February 10, but it is not known whether this new controversy will delay or impede a smooth release. Jolly LLB 2 had also gotten in trouble late last year when Bata launched a case against it for a line in the trailer where Akshay Kumar’s character talked contemptuously about the brand.