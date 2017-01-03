For xXx promos in India, Deepika Padukone set to get global hearththrob Vin Diesel booster shot

Vin Diesel will join Deepika Padukone in India to promote XXX: Return Of Xander Cage. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is all excited about her Hollywood debut in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. Now, the actress has confirmed that her co-star will land in India on January 12 to promote their film, according to a report in First Post. So fans of the film are in for a real treat! The actress took to Twitter to share a very desi message about Indian fans anxiously waiting for the release of the film. Earlier, the actress had announced the news that the latest xXx film will release in India before it does anywhere else in the world on January 14.

विन,

इंडिया बेसब्री से तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है! जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी, १२ और १३ जनवरी को!

हम सबका ढेर सारा प्यार! ❤ pic.twitter.com/VYqJ76WkjG — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 3, 2017

SNAPPED: @deepikapadukone and @vindiesel caught in a candid moment on the sets of #xXx! We can’t wait to see these two together in #TheReturnOfXanderCage! Can you? – Team DP A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 13, 2016 at 12:16pm PDT

While the idea of Vin coming to India is an exciting one, whether it will make much of a difference to the film’s performance here is another matter. For Indian fans, Deepika is the main draw of the film and many others who aren’t even fans of the action genre will probably give the movie a viewing just to see how the actress manages in Hollywood. As user comment put it (if somewhat harshly) on Twitter, “The only diesel people of India care, is the one who’s price is hiked every fortnight.”

Despite rumours of the pair possibly appearing on Koffee With Karan, it has not been confirmed whether Deepika and Vin will take a seat on Karan Johar’s couch. Yet other rumours suggest that the duo will go on Kapil Sharma’s show. What we do know is that the entire team of the action franchise will go on a worldwide tour to promote the latest installment, starting from Mexico. Currently, Deepika is all busy with her upcoming project Padmavati that reunites her with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.