Fifty Shades Freed trailer: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan sizzle, set to spice up your Valentine’s Day

Jamie Dorman and Dakota Johnson. (Source: Twitter)

The Fifty Shades Freed trailer and poster were released online last night, promising plenty of steamy scenes, underlined by the tagline ‘Don’t Miss the Climax’. The final installment of the “Fifty Shades” movie trilogy, based on E.L. James’ novel series is set to release on February 9, just five days before Valentine’s Day. It stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in lead roles while Marcia Gay Harden, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Callum Keith Rennie, Bruce Altman, and Robinne Lee are also reprising their roles from the previous parts. Arielle Kebbel and Brant Daugherty are the new faces in the cast.

The trailer starts with Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Ana (Dakota Johnson) taking their relationship to a new level by formally becoming husband and wife. The couple then shifts to a massive house which Christian has recently bought. That’s followed by a blonde female architect telling Christian her plans for the redesign, with Ana telling her not to ignore her, adding forcefully, “You can call me Mrs. Grey.” Ana’s ex-boss, played by Eric Johnson, then appears to menace her, leading to a car chase through the woods.

The trailer is full of some steamy and sizzling scenes. James Foley directed “Fifty Shades Freed” from a script by Niall Leonard, author E.L. James’ husband. The first two films in the franchise, “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Fifty Shades Darker,” grossed a combined $950 million worldwide. Watch Fifty Shades Freed trailer here:

The movie has been produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti, and Marcus Viscidi, alongside series creator James. For those who can’t wait to watch the movie, a Christian Grey-inspired reading material right around the corner. Titled Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian, author E. L. James’ sequel from the male lead’s perspective is out November 28.