Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 26 August 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹247, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹246,560, reflecting a gain of 0.60% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,466.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 247 245 1.47 0.60% 10 gm 2,466 2,451 14.70 0.60% 1 Kg 246,560 245,090 1,470.00 0.60% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trading near their two-month high levels as markets await the US personal consumption expenditure data, which will help provide cues on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory. The majority of traders expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at its upcoming September meeting.

Lower interest rates increase the appeal of precious metals by reducing the cost of holding bullion. Participants eagerly await Fed chair Kevin Warsh’s speech at Jackson Hole for cues on the central bank’s monetary policy stance. Also, the recent fall in oil prices provided a cushion for the white metal, helping ease inflationary concerns.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 25th August 2026: Silver is down by 0.08%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Elsewhere, silver—seen as both a precious and industrial metal—is being supported by demand from solar panels, electric vehicles and AI infrastructure.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest a bullish momentum for silver prices driven by the recent softness in the dollar index, scaled-back expectations of rate hike and a fall in crude prices.

“Silver price has resumed slightly gapped up by 0.50% in today’s session at Rs 245,535, continued to trade over its all key moving averages on hourly chart i.e. 20, 50 and 100-EMAs placed at RS 243844, to Rs 243380 and Rs 241234 respectively. On the upside, crucial resistance would be at Rs 248,800 and breakout of this level will accelerate Bullish momentum in Silver price towards its next resistance at Rs 255,000. We are expecting Sideways-to Bullish trend in Silver price in today’s session,” said Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst, Technical Research, Choice Broking.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 25th August 2026: Gold is down by 0.21%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 247 ( 1.49 ) 2,469 ( 14.90 ) 246,890 ( 1,490.00 ) Bangalore 247 ( 1.46 ) 2,468 ( 14.60 ) 246,750 ( 1,460.00 ) Chennai 247 ( 1.47 ) 2,473 ( 14.70 ) 247,280 ( 1,470.00 ) Delhi 246 ( 1.47 ) 2,461 ( 14.70 ) 246,140 ( 1,470.00 ) Hyderabad 247 ( 1.47 ) 2,470 ( 14.70 ) 246,950 ( 1,470.00 ) Kolkata 246 ( 1.46 ) 2,462 ( 14.60 ) 246,230 ( 1,460.00 ) Mumbai 247 ( 1.47 ) 2,466 ( 14.70 ) 246,560 ( 1,470.00 ) Pune 247 ( 1.47 ) 2,466 ( 14.70 ) 246,560 ( 1,470.00 ) Surat 247 ( 1.47 ) 2,469 ( 14.70 ) 246,890 ( 1,470.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Silver: