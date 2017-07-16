Disney treats fans with first footage of live action version of The Lion King

Disney on Sunday treated its fans a sneak peek into what the live-action flick Lion King is going to look like. (Youtube)

Disney on Sunday treated its fans a sneak peek into what the live-action flick Lion King is going to look like. In a minute or so of its live-action clip today, Disney showed off the first footage from their adaptation of The Lion King a full two years before it’s scheduled to hit theaters. The director Jon Favreau was quoted by Mashable.com as saying that he knew how important this was for the people. He added, “People want to know what our approach is, what are we doing? The team scrambled to pull something together … we just want you to know we’re working hard, we love you so much and we look forward to giving this to you.”

The movie, which is due in theaters July 19, 2019, has already signed on some of the biggest names in Hollywood to voice the movie. This includes Donald Glover who will play Simba while James Earl Jones will voice Mufasa. As per the report by News.com, Comedian Billy Eichner and actor Seth Rogen will voice Timon and Pumba respectively. John Oliver will voice Zazu while Hugh Jackman has reportedly just signed on to voice Scar.

Director Favreau also brought Disney’s The Jungle Book to life last year with live-action version. The live-action version has become one of the most-anticipated on Disney’s long list of remakes with films like The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast proving to be huge hits.