‘Vikaas Ki Chabhi, Dimple Bhabhi’ to ‘Baap-Beta ke Atyachaar’, a look at the witty UP election slogans

Election slogans like “Tilak Trishul or Talwaar, Inko maaro joote chaar,” and “Bachcha bachcha Ram ka, Janmabhoomi ke kaam ka” played a significant role in establishment and evolution of BSP and BJP. (Source: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh is a land of poets and authors, and when it comes to elections, the sloganeering acquires a poetic punch, which is something that has always played a pivotal role in deciding contestants’ fate. Election slogans like “Tilak Trishul or Talwaar, Inko maaro joote chaar,” and “Bachcha bachcha Ram ka, Janmabhoomi ke kaam ka” played a significant role in establishment and evolution of BSP and BJP. Then who can forget 1997’s popular BSP-SP alliance with its standout punchline “Mile Mulayam-Kanshiram, hawa ho gaye Jai Shree Ram.” The catchphrase became a reason for BJP’s defeat in the elections. In 2007, when SP was trying to defend ‘goondaraaj’ stains, Amitabh Bachchan’s TV chant, “UP mein hai dum, kyunki jurm hai yahan kam,” became talk of the town. Quite recently in 2014, popularity of BJP’s catchphrase “Abki Baar, Modi Sarkaar,” undeniably became one of the reasons for BJP’s landslide victory.

This time too, parties are wooing voters with wit and humour. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting slogans:

Samajwadi Party Slogans

Despite infighting, Samajwadi Party seems to have the most creative slogans. In 2014, when elections were still fought on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s name, slogans like – “Mulayam Tere Pyaar mein bache Papa ko keh rahe SAPA-SAPA,” were one of the most-weird yet catchy. This time, the focus has shifted to Akhilesh Yadav, with one-liners like, “Vikas Ki Chabhi, Dimple Bhabhi,” being top chanted among SP’s youth brigade. Other slogans like – “Vikas Ka Pahiya Akhilesh Bhaiyya,” and “Yeh Jawani Hai Kurbaan, Akhilesh Bhaiyya tere naam,” are also popular in cadre organised road-shows and mohalla sabhas.

Bahujan Samaj Party slogans

No one can ever forget how Bahujan Samaj Party’s slogan like, “Tilak Trishul or Talwaar, Inko maaro joote chaar,” and “Chadh Gundo Ki Chaathi Par, Mohor Lagegi Haathi Par,” played a major role in its evolution marked by the consolidation of SC and ST vote bank. The slogan legacy started by Kanshi Ram was well followed by Mayawati. However, later in 2012, when Mayawati opted to relent her stance she changed “Tilak.. Trishul..” slogan to “Hathi Nahi Ganesh Hain… Brahma Vishnu Mahesh Hain.” This time again BSP is opting for some real art to attack BJP. In a first, BSP has launched its theme song -‘Singhasan Par Maya Behan’ this time. While a BSP candidate’s shayari jibe is also getting popular, “Khajano ko vo Raddi Samajhkar bech dalega, Chandan ko agarbatti Samajhkar bech dalega, Hukumat hamne Chai Banane wale ke haatho mein dedi, Desh ko vo chaipatti samajhkar bech daalega.”

Bharatiya Janata Party Slogans

BJP’s slogans have seen a little change from what led it to whopping 71 seats in 2014 elections. With Narendra Modi still playing the anchor role, top slogan in all election advertisement has been changed from “Abki Baar Modi Sarkaar, to Abki Baar Bhajpa Sarkaar.” BJP in its slogans has targeted the SP feud and law and order situation in particular. Some of the slogans have gone like this, “Baap Bete Ke Nakhre Hazaar, Abki Baar Bhajpa Sarkaar.” “Na Gundaraj, Na Bhrastaachaar, Abki Baar Bhajpa Sarkaar,”