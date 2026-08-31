Augmont Enterprises makes a strong debut on exchanges. The shares listed at Rs 961 on the NSE, which is a premium of 22%. Meanwhile, the stock listed at Rs 956 on the BSE, a premium of 21.35% from the issue price.

The company had set the issue price at Rs 788 per equity share. The IPO had opened for bidding on August 21 and closed on August 25. The bullion refiner and trader’s issue size stood at Rs 825 crore, of which Rs 620 crore were raised via a fresh issue, and the remaining Rs 205 crore through the offer for sale route.

Ahead of its opening, Augmont had raised Rs 246 crore from 14 anchors, including marquee names like Nomura, HDFC Mutual Funds, Nippon India Mutual Fund, and Tata Mutual Funds.

BRLM and registrar

The investment bankers of the IPO were: Nuvama Wealth Management, Intensive Fiscal Services, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, while MUFG Intime India was the registrar to the issue.

Augmont Enterprises IPO: Experts’ take

Giving the IPO a ‘Subscribe for Long Term’, Anand Rathi Research, in a note, said, “At the upper price band, based on annualised FY26 earnings, the issue is valued at 20.6x P/E and 18.3x FY26 EV/EBITDA, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of Rs 7200.2 crore, making the issue fully priced.”

“At Rs 788, Augmont was valued at 19.5x FY26 P/E and 7.1x P/B, reflecting its strong growth and return profile. Its proprietary 14-year price discovery engine, NSE-authorised EGR partnership, rapidly expanding 49.62 million retail consumer base, and debt-free balance sheet position it as a rare, scaled and profitable gold fintech platform,” said Deven Choksey Research in a note.

About Augmont Enterprises

Augmont Enterprises is an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across India and international markets. Incorporated in October 2012, the company operates across multiple segments of the gold and silver value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold, jewellery manufacturing, international sales and technology support for gold-backed financial services.

Its business is operated through the Augmont SPOT platform for enterprise and international sales and Augmont Gold For All for consumer-focused offerings, supported by online and offline distribution channels.