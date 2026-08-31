South Central Railway (SCR) will operate special trains between Amritsar and Hazur Sahib Nanded to accommodate the additional passenger rush during the festival and holiday season, according to SCR press release.

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Train No. 04642 Amritsar-H.S. Nanded Special will depart from Amritsar at 8.10 pm on Monday, August 31, 2026, and reach H.S. Nanded at 11 am on Wednesday. In the return direction, Train No. 04641 H.S. Nanded-Amritsar Special will leave H.S. Nanded at 9 pm on Sunday, September 6, and arrive at Amritsar at 11.20 am on Tuesday.

Amritsar-H.S. Nanded special train timings and stoppages

The special trains will halt at Beas, Jalandhar City, Phagwara, Ludhiana, Sirhind, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Panipat, Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Nagarsol, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani and Purna in both directions.

The services will comprise Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches. The one-way journey from Amritsar to H.S. Nanded is scheduled to take around 38 hours and 50 minutes.

SCR ticket checking drive detects over 15,000 irregularities

Meanwhile, SCR’s Commercial Department conducted an intensive ticket checking drive across its jurisdiction from August 24 to August 26, 2026, ahead of the festival and holiday season. The exercise focused on curbing unauthorised travel and ensuring a more comfortable journey for passengers with valid tickets.

During the three-day drive, ticket checking teams detected 13,964 passengers travelling without tickets or irregularly and 1,189 passengers carrying unbooked luggage. The drive generated ticket-checking revenue of Rs 1.28 crore.

Railway officials also took action against passengers violating cleanliness and other rules. A total of 37 passengers were found littering railway premises, with penalties amounting to Rs 6,400. Five unauthorised hawkers were detected and fined Rs 10,000, while seven passengers found smoking on railway premises were penalised Rs 14,000.

During the campaign, ticket checking staff also counselled passengers on the need to carry valid tickets and explained the penalties applicable for different violations. Passengers were additionally warned about the fire risks associated with smoking on trains and railway premises and urged to help maintain cleanliness.

South Central Railway has appealed to passengers to travel with valid tickets, cooperate with ticket checking personnel and follow railway rules. The zone also urged travellers to contribute towards maintaining clean and safe railway stations and trains.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, South Central Railway commended the efforts of the Commercial Department for successfully conducting the intensive ticket checking drive and also creating awareness among passengers about the penalties. He stated that ticket checking plays a vital role in the Railways as it helps curb ticketless and irregular travel, ensures comfortable journeys for genuine passengers and helps in maintain clean environment in the railway premises and in Trains.