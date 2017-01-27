Punjab elections: Narendra Modi claims to fight corruption but supports Akali Dal, taunts Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi promised to bring in strict laws against drug abuse and sales in the state. (ANI)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Punjab’s Majitha on Friday for the upcoming state assembly elections starting next month. Targeting the Badal-led SAD government in Punjab Gandhi said that the farmers generally got happy when they heard the word ‘Badal’ but Punjab’s Badal family did not provide them with water. Gandhi further alleged the monopoly of the Badal family in every business in the state. Gandhi said that every bus in the state of Punjab belongs to the Badals. Gandhi then went on to speak about the drug menace in Punjab and reminded the crowd of what he had said 4 years ago. Gandhi said that he had then spoken about 70% of Punjab’s youth being affected by drugs but had been made fun of by the Badals. And now the whole of Punjab was repeating what he had said, he added.

Gandhi promised that if and when the Congress came to power, the Congress would put those in jail who had hurt the state. He promised to fight Punjab’s fight for them. Gandhi promised to bring in strict laws against drug abuse and sales in the state. The Congress VP further said that Punjab was buried under debts but the Congress knew how to work for the every man and woman in the state unlike the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Gandhi promised that Captain Amarinder Singh would be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the Congress came to power. Guru Nanak had said that everything belongs to you but the Akali Dal had the philosophy of everything belonging to them, he taunted. Gandhi then turned his attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the PM claimed to fight against corruption but was openly supporting the Akali Dal when it was common knowledge that the party had ruined Punjab.The Punjab state assembly elections are to begin on February 4.