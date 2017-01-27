Big AAP promises in Punjab: Rs 5 meal, free WiFi, 25 lakh jobs and ‘power to the people’

It would be interesting to see if AAP promises would translate into votes or not. (Source: Twitter/AAPPunjab)

Aam Aadmi Party today released its manifesto for Punjab Assembly Elections 2017. Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a number of big promises to people of the state. The biggest of them, probably, is to give power to the people of the state. “Tired of traditional politics, common people of Punjab will take power in their own hands,” declares AAP’s Punjab unit on Twitter. If all these promises are implemented, Punjab would certainly become a better state for all its residents. It would be interesting to see if AAP promises would translate into votes or not.

Here we take a look at some of the big promises made by Kejriwal’s party.

1. AAP government will launch a massive drive to set the state as a pre-eminent destination for setting businesses and industry. Faith of Industry in the credibility of the state and government will be restored by making Punjab Corruption-Free. The anti-corruption enforcement wings of the state government will be given powers and autonomy to make Punjab Corruption-Free.

2. Punjab Overseas Employment Corporation will be set up to promote employment of youth overseas. Foreign Employment Youth Board will be created to train youth for foreign jobs. Punjab Launch Pads will be set up to help the youth become entrepreneurs.

3. Three new medical colleges with training facilities for nursing and paramedics will be set up. “Traditional forms of medicine” practitioners will be registered as health workers. Nursing Homes will be reformed so that they can be made independent and powerful, to rehabilitate patients to good health. Provisions of Nursing Home Protection Act will be implemented. ‘Pendu Sehat Clinics’ will be opened in all villages where all medicines and tests will be free. All vacant posts of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and technicians will be created to fulfil AAP;s “Free Health for All’

See to believe. Patiala ready to vote for change. Massive turnout for @ArvindKejriwal Patiala roadshow. pic.twitter.com/ZdKi36jUkd — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab2017) January 27, 2017

4. Employment and entrepreneurship opportunities will be created in both rural and urban areas. Private and public health care services will to join hands to ease access to free medicine and checkups to citizens.

5. Rs 5 lakh health insurance will be provided to all Punjabis.

6. Old age, handicapped and widow pensions will be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2500.

7. Rs 5 meals in Aam Aadmi Canteens will be provided in all districts and sub-divisional towns.

8. Punjab will be made drug free with one month of forming the government. Drug victims will be rehabilitated within six months of forming the government. Politicians involved in drug trade will be jailed and their properties will be confiscated.

9. Rs 5 lakh cashless health insurance scheme for treatment in private hospitals.

10. 25 lakh employment opportunities will be created.

11. Those involved in religious desecrations will be given exemplary Punishment.

12. Mata Gujri training academy for girls will be opened.

You May Also Like To Watch This

13. Free Wi-Fi hot-spots will be created in all villages, cities and government colleges.

14. Punjab farmers will be debt-free by December 2018.

15. Application fee for applying to government jobs will be abolished.

16. ‘Kanshi Ram Youth Skill University’ will be set up in Doaba Region, with regional campuses in Malwa and Majha.

17. No MP, MLA, Minister or their direct relatives will be eligible for government contracts.

18. Existing ‘theka’ system under the control of politicians and cartels will be dismantled.