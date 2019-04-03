Modi a dreaded terrorist: Chandrababu Naidu returns PM’s ‘Bhallaladeva’ jibe

(Express File Photos by Prem Nath Pandey and Nirmal Harindran)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “dreaded terrorist”, an apparent clap back at Modi who had compared Chandrababu with ‘Bhallaladeva’, the primary antagonist of the mega hit film Baahubali on Monday.

In an election rally in Madanapalle, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu launched an all-out attack against Prime Minister. “Modi is a dreaded terrorist. He is not a good person. My minority brothers are here. If you vote for Narendra Modi again, a lot of problems will arise.”

“What happened in Godhra? 2,000 people were massacred. That day I had said that Narendra Modi is not fit to live in this country. I am letting you all know that I was the first person to demand his resignation. Post that, every country said no to his entry,” Naidu added while referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots during the then CM Narendra Modi’s tenure.

In March, Naidu had clubbed Modi and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao together and termed them ‘economic terrorists’ who were trying to target the economic roots of their rivals and also using government agencies to exploit them.

In the same month, after Modi had called him ‘Uturn Babu’, Naidu had launched an offensive on Modi using hashtag ‘Modi is a mistake’ in a series of tweets accusing him of lying to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Warning the BJP against trying to get control over the Lord Venkateswara (Balaji) temple in Tirupati, The Andhra Pradesh chief minister warned that the move will be unanimously opposed.

Recalling the year’s events, Naidu said, “The BJP tried to get control over our Tirupati temple through the Archeological Survey of India. They issued a notice that they would take control over it.”

“Lord Venkateswara will not spare you if you play with him. Tirumala temple is ours,” he added.