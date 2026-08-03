India’s petroleum consumption moved in sharply different directions in July, with petrol and diesel demand rising 8.65% and 9.41%, respectively, while LPG use plunged 17.42% and aviation turbine fuel consumption declined 1.44%, provisional government data showed.

Petrol consumption increased to 3,795 thousand tonnes in July 2026 from 3,493 thousand tonnes in the corresponding month last year. Demand was also 15.09% higher than the 3,297 thousand tonnes consumed in July 2024, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis flash report.

Diesel consumption rose to 8,049 thousand tonnes from 7,356 thousand tonnes in July 2025. Compared with the 7,193 thousand tonnes recorded in July 2024, consumption was higher by 11.89%.

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The July growth rates were stronger than the cumulative increase recorded in FY27. Cumulative petrol consumption rose 6.14% to 15,120 thousand tonnes from 14,246 thousand tonnes, while diesel demand increased 3.84% to 33,557 thousand tonnes from 32,315 thousand tonnes.

The rise in road-fuel consumption contrasted with a steep decline in LPG demand. Consumption fell to 2,373 thousand tonnes in July from 2,630 thousand tonnes a year earlier. It was also 13.29% below the July 2024 level of 2,399 thousand tonnes.

Cumulative LPG consumption declined 16.28% to 8,866 thousand tonnes from 10,590 thousand tonnes, the sharpest contraction among the four petroleum products covered in the report.

Aviation turbine fuel demand also weakened. Consumption declined to 699 thousand tonnes in July from 710 thousand tonnes in the year-ago month, a fall of 1.44%. Compared with July 2024, when ATF consumption stood at 727 thousand tonnes, demand was lower by 3.74%.

Cumulative ATF consumption slipped 1.04% to 2,957 thousand tonnes from 2,988 thousand tonnes.