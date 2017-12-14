LIVE: Congress triggers biggest row of Gujarat poll, attacks Election Commission as PM Modi’s puppet

Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi during All India Mahila Congress’ workshop “I Am Courage : The Way Forward” in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

LIVE Gujarat election 2017: On the last of the assembly poll in the state, Congress leaders triggered probably the biggest row of this election season. In a series of tweets, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram accused the Election Commission of sleeping on the job and also asked people in Gujarat to exercise their franchise and “change” the BJP government in the state. “Yesterday, PM made a speech. BJP’s President gave an interview. Railway Minister gave an interview. Why have all these escaped the EC’s attention? Why pick on only Mr Rahul Gandhi’s interview?” Chidambaram said. The former finance and home minister further said the BJP petitioning the Election Commission is an act of “desperation”. An interview after the campaign ends is the norm for every candidate and every campaigner in every election, he said. “Allowing a roadshow of PM on voting day is a gross violation of the code of conduct. It is an election campaign. What is the EC doing?” Chidambaram asked. Accusing the Election Commission of “sleeping on the job”, Chidambaram said the images on TV will leave no one in doubt that the BJP and PM conducted a full-fledged campaign on polling day. “Shocking violation of Rules,” he said.

4.03 pm: Reacting to Congress charges, BJP said, “The Congress has lost every election in last three years wherever there is fight between two parties. Congress wants to save Rahul Gandhi from taking the blame of defeat in Gujarat, that’s why it is demeaning a Constitutional institution like Election Commission.”

4.00 pm: Have received a complaint regarding MCC violation after casting of the vote. It is a complaint which is is more anticipatory in nature which says crowd was there and this could be a roadshow. This complaint has been given to DEO Ahmedabad,” Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer said on PM Modi’s so-called road show after he casted his vote today.

3.59 pm: Some BJP leaders have also petitioned the Election Commission.

3.55 pm: Attacking EC, Surjewala had said, “It seems that the Chief Election Commissioner is still working like Modi’s PS and even after sitting on the post of the constitution. Election Commission has now become the BJP’s Frontal Organization.”

3.51 pm: On the day when EC issued notice to Rahul Gandhi for violating MCC by giving interviews to news channels, Congress also petitioned the poll body for action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing an event organised by an industry body on the eve of the final phase of the Gujarat polls where he attacked the main opposition party. The Congress claimed that no FIR was registered against BJP president Amit Shah and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for holding a press conference in Ahmedabad and Delhi respectively.

3.49 pm: Earlier, Sujewala said, “Election Commission has become a puppet of the BJP. ECI has set different standards to BJP and INC. What is the reason for ECI to behave like a frontal organisation of BJP.”

3.45 pm” Congress workers marched to Election Commission in protest over PM Modi’s roadshow after casting his vote today. They were stopped by police outside Sardar Patel Bhawan near Patel Chowk in Delhi.

3.43 pm: On Wednesday, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi was served a show-cause notice by the Election Commission for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. On Thursday, the Congress attacked the poll panel. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Election Commission has become a “puppet” of the ruling BJP party in the state as well as the centre. ”

3.30 pm: The second and final phase of the Gujarat elections is being held today. The votes will be counted on December 18.

