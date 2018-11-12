Rajasthan Assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 131 candidates

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 4:53 PM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Speaker Kailash Meghwal, state ministers and senior party leaders have been included in the BJP's first list of 131 out of the total 200 candidates for the December 7 Assembly polls.

BJP announces first list of 131 candidates

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Speaker Kailash Meghwal, state ministers and senior party leaders have been included in the BJP’s first list of 131 out of the total 200 candidates for the December 7 Assembly polls.

The list was announced Sunday night.

The party has retained 85 sitting MLAs and dropped 26 MLAs, including two ministers and one of two Muslim MLAs, while there is no change in the constituencies of 85 MLAs who have been retained.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Ministers Rajendra Rathore, Gulab Chand Kataria, Vasudev Devnani, Srichand Kriplani, Kiran Maheshwari Anita Bhadel, Ajay Singh, Krishnendra Kaur, Gajendra Singh and Prabhu Lal Saini have made it to the list.

The saffron party has also given tickets to family members of a few sitting MLAs and other leaders.

READ ALSO | Sachin Pilot says jobs, agrarian crisis top priorities for Congress in Rajasthan

These include Poonam Kanwar, daughter-in-law of former BJP MLA Devi Singh Bhati (Kolayat seat); Atul Bhansali, relative of Jodhpur MLA Kailash Bhansali (Jodhpur seat); Hemant Meena, son of Tribal Affairs Minister Nandlal Meena (Pratapgarh seat); Ramswaroop Jat, son of former MP Sanwar Lal Jat who died last year (Nasirabad seat); Sailesh Singh, son of former BJP minister Digambar Singh who died last year, among others.

Some of the candidates like Shambhu Singh Khetasar(Sardarpura), Sumit Godara (Lunkaransar), Satish Poonia (Amber), Jaswant Gurjar (Bari), Babu Lal Kharadi (Jhadol) and Khemraj Garasia (Bagidora) had lost the 2013 assembly elections.

The BJP has two sitting Muslim MLAs – Habibur Rahman (Nagaur) and Transport Minister Yoonus Khan (Deedwana). The party has dropped Rahman and the candidate for the Deedwana seat has not been announced yet.

Water Resources Minister Surendra Goyal and Tribal Affairs Minister Nandlal Meena could not make it to the list. However, the party has fielded Meena’s son from his constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also retained Deputy Speaker Rao Rajendra Singh and chief whip Kalu Lal Gurjar in the first list.

Jaisalmer-Barmer MP Sona Ram was also given ticket from Barmer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2018
  3. Rajasthan Assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 131 candidates
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition