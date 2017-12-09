Gujarat Elections 2017 Voting Phase 1 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi tweets, urges voters to turnout in record numbers

Gujarat Elections 2017 Voting Phase 1 Live Updates: The elections in Gujarat has turned into a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a litmus test for the leadership Rahul Gandhi, who would soon be formally announced as the Congress chief.

Gujarat Elections 2017 Voting Phase 1 Live Updates: People of Gujarat are voting today for the first phase of the assembly election being held in 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions. There are as many as 977 candidates in the fray. The second phase of the high-stakes election will be held on December 14. The election campaign by rival parties often turned turned vituperative. Around 2.12 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state today. Some of the prominent candidates in the fray tor today’s battle include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), and Congress’ Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli).

For the first phase, the high voltage campaign ended last evening. The elections in Gujarat has turned into a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a litmus test for the leadership Rahul Gandhi, who would soon be formally announced as the Congress chief. On Thursday, Congress had suspended its senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who had called Modi a “neech kism ka aadmi” (vile sort of man). Just ahead of the polling, Aiyar’s remark sparked a controversy as it was seen as a casteist assault on Modi. The entire election campaign shaped up as battle between Modi and Gandhi, and often turned personal. What started from issues of development and Modi’s economic reforms at the centre, poll narrative kept changing till the end and issues such as the Ayodhya title suit, Gandhi’s elevation as Congress president and his visits to temples were raised by BJP leaders.

7:08 am: Voting for first phase of #GujaratElection2017 to begin shortly. Visuals from Piraman village polling booth no.171 in Bharuch’s Ankleshwar

7:04 am: The second phase of the high-stakes election — with the BJP making a bid for a fifth term and the Congress attempting an electoral revival — will be held on December 14.

6:59 am: Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise.

6:45 am: Gujarat goes to the polls today for the first phase of the assembly election being held in 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions with 977 candidates in the fray.