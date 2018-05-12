Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 Highlights: How the polling day unfolded

Hubballi: Two newly married couples show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for Karnataka Assembly elections in Hubbali on Saturday. PTI

Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 Highlights: Polling for the high-stakes Karnataka assembly started on Saturday morning at 7 am as voters arrived early to cast their votes. Voting was held in the 222 out of 224 constituencies in a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s JD(S). Over 2,600 candidates are in the fray in Karnataka elections 2018, including more than 2400 men and over 200 women. The total voters including service electors according to the 2018 final rolls are 5,06,90,538, of whom 2,56,75,579 male voters, 2,50,09,904 female and 5,055 transgender voters.

Here are the top Highlights of Karnataka Assembly Polls 2018

1. BJP and Congress workers were allegedly caught distributing cash for votes outside Nalini Raghunatha Rao degree college polling booth in South Bangalore, reported India Today. While Congress workers distributed Rs 600, BJP was handing out Rs 500 notes to voters. The Congress party workers first inspected people’s voters IDs and then were given money.

2. Clashes broke out between Congress & BJP workers outside a polling booth in Bengaluru’s Hampi Nagar, allegedly after the former thrashed a BJP corporator. The clash between BJP and Congress workers happened within 100 meters of the booth.

3. JD(S) workers allegedly were seen distributing cash in Kolar, as per a Times Now report. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy defended JD(S) on the cash distribution row. “Everywhere it is going on, not only from my party but all parties, all candidates are distributing money,” said Kumaraswamy.

4. CM Siddaramaiah said he was very confident of winning majority in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah said Yeddyurappa is mentally disturbed, and claimed the Congress will form government in Karnataka. Clashes were also reported in Siddaramaiah’s constituency of Badami.

5. As the outcry about the alleged vulnerability of the EVMs to tampering grew louder in past, the Election Commission has come up with the ‘M3 EVMs’ that are tamper proof and stops when attempts are made to meddle with it.

6. In a women-oriented step, 450 “pink booths” called ‘Sakhi’ was set up, so that woman could cast their votes exclusively in these polling booths.

7. The Election Commission set up ethnic polling booths in Mysuru, Chamarajnagar and Uttar Kannada districts where polling booths matched the lifestyle of tribal voters.

8. Majority of the 3500 residents of Chittapur taluk’s Tarkaspet village in Kalburagi district boycotted the Karnataka Assembly elections over their demand for Gram Panchayat headquarters for their village. The weather came up as a major factor for some Karnataka voters. 43-degree Celsius temperature in Kalaburgi affected the voter turn out. There was no rush in the afternoon to cast votes due to the high temperature.

9. Election for the Jayanagara seat in Bengaluru was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar. Polling for the high-stakes Karnataka assembly elections got underway.

10. Most of the exit polls results show BJP ahead of the Congress. The saffron party is likely to emerge as the single largest party, while the Congress may finish second; surveys say.