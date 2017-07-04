Rs 200, Rs 50, Rs 20: Here are all the new banknotes reportedly in offing

With reports of government planning to introduce new denomination currency notes of Rs 200 circulating widely, an image of what is purported to be an actual one has gone viral on the social media. (Note: This is an image going viral on social media, it’s authenticity can’t be verified)

Three new currency notes – Rs 200, Rs 50, and Rs 20 are expected to be introduced soon by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The new notes come months after the government had scrapped Rs 500 an Rs 1000 currency notes to crack down on black money. While the introduction of Rs 20 and Rs 50 denominations have been confirmed by the RBI, there is no official word on the introduction Rs 200 note as yet. A number of pictures are making rounds on social media, which are purportedly the image of these new currencies. An ANI report on Tuesday claimed that a new Rs 200 note will be introduced soon and the printing order for the same has been placed. Earlier, a number of news organisations had reported that that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cleared a proposal to introduce new lower denomination currency notes of Rs 200 in the economy. Also, an image of new Rs 200 denomination had gone viral on social media a few days ago. The image, purported to be an actual one, was circulated widely. However, chances are high that this is a fake image created by someone.

Earlier in December last year, Reserve Bank of India had said that it will shortly issue Rs 20 bank notes. “The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue Rs 20 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, with inset letter ‘L’ in both the number panels, bearing signature of Dr Urjit R Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, and the year of printing ‘2016’ printed on the reverse of the banknote,” RBI said in a statement. The RBI statement had said that design and security features of these banknotes will be similar to the banknotes of Rs 20 denomination with the ascending font of numerals in both the number panels.

The central bank has also made the announcement about Rs 50 banknotes. About Rs 50 notes RBI said, “The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 50 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, without inset letter in both the number panels, bearing signature of Dr Urjit R Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, and the year of printing ‘2016’ printed on the reverse of the banknote.” The central bank added that the design and security features of these banknotes will be similar to the banknotes of Rs 50 denomination with the ascending font of numerals in both the number panels.