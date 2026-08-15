In a landmark step for India’s defence aerospace ecosystem, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has formalised partnerships with Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) to manufacture fuselage structures for the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).

HAL’s announcement highlights that under these agreements, BEML will produce 48 fuselage structures and Adani Defence 42, marking “the first time, the private industry is being integrated into the production of helicopter fuselage structures.”

This move, HAL emphasizes, is intended to “expand capacity, strengthen the domestic supply chain and contribute to enhancing indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities.”

BEML is honoured to contribute to @HALHQBLR Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) – Prachand through the indigenous design and manufacture of advanced aerostructures, further strengthening our capabilities in India’s defence aerospace ecosystem. Building on our earlier experience of… https://t.co/stpc1syzRH — BEML India (@BEMLltd) August 14, 2026

HAL-BEML partnership expands private industry role in helicopter production

HAL’s leadership, while underscoring BEML’s role in this defence-forward collaboration, in a statement quoted in HAL’s release: “This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening India’s aerospace ecosystem. For the first time, the private industry is being integrated into the production of helicopter fuselage structures. This partnership will expand capacity, strengthen the domestic supply chain and contribute to enhancing indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities.”

HAL notes that the enhanced industrial base is also expected to “create opportunities for a wider network of Indian Micro, Small, or Medium Enterprise (MSMEs), component manufacturers and aerospace suppliers, contributing to the development of specialised capabilities and strengthening the domestic aerospace supply chain.”

BEML emphasizes its contribution from its Mysuru complex, leveraging prior experience in delivering aerostructures for HAL helicopters and aligning with India’s push toward self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

In BEML’s framing, the engagement demonstrates the company’s ability to scale its “advanced aerospace manufacturing infrastructure, specialised processes and precision engineering capabilities” to meet stringent aerospace standards of quality, reliability and performance.

The broader context positions BEML’s aerospace orders as a key milestone for its defence and aerospace business, expanding capabilities in “mission-critical aerostructures and next-generation defence technologies,” and supporting national aims for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

HAL scales up ‘Prachand LCH’ production to meet Army and Air Force demand

HAL reports that production for the Prachand LCH has already begun at its Tumakuru facility, which has been augmented to deliver the 156 LCHs ordered by the Indian Armed Forces.

HAL explains that the plant expansion includes establishing two additional production lines to “further enhance overall manufacturing capability for the LCH programme and support the timely delivery of the helicopters to the Indian Armed Forces.”

The official communications describe the LCH as a 5.5-tonne class combat helicopter with a narrow fuselage and tandem configuration for Pilot and Co-pilot/Weapon System Operator (WSO). It incorporates stealth features such as reduced radar and infrared signatures and crashworthy landing gear to enhance survivability.

In terms of operational roles, HAL positions the LCH as capable of destroying enemy air defence, conducting counter-insurgency and search-and-rescue missions, and performing anti-tank and counter-surface operations. HAL notes that the programme supports India’s strategic objective of expanding indigenous helicopter production and strengthening the domestic aerospace supply chain, thereby advancing both capability and resilience in India’s defence deployments.

Taken together, HAL’s partnerships with Adani Defence Systems and Technologies and BEML, along with the expansion of production at Tumakuru, aim to increase capacity for the Prachand LCH programme. The arrangements also bring more private-sector companies into the production of key helicopter structures and components. This could help widen India’s domestic aerospace supply chain and reduce reliance on overseas sources for critical defence equipment.