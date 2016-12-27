Direct benefit transfers saved 36,000 crore in 2 years, says official

According to the official, over 1,200 schemes were studied to see if they could be brought under the DBT scheme. (Reuters)

Over Rs 36,000 crore were saved in last two years for providing diverse payment and various wages straightway to the beneficiaries under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, a top central government official said. “Over Rs 36,000 crore of the government exchequer were saved in last two years for providing various payments and wages under the DBT scheme,” DBT Mission Director G.S Shekhawat said.

He said that as many as 84 schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act being implemented by a host of central ministries and departments across the country, have been included in the DBT scheme.

“With the DBT scheme becoming popular, Rs 36,000 crore has been saved from being wasted or siphoning in midway. Huge, more government money would be saved if more schemes are brought under the DBT,” Shekhawat said while addressing a workshop on cashless transactions here on Monday afternoon.

According to the official, over 1,200 schemes were studied to see if they could be brought under the DBT scheme and it was found that within a very short period around 550 schemes could be incorporated in the scheme.

He said that Aadhaar number linking with the bank account is very vital to implement the DBT scheme, and this has been achieved 100 per cent in the union territories of the country.

“Among the states, in Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Madhya Pradesh, the DBT achieved the maximum success. Among the northeastern states, Tripura is in a leading position,” he added.

Shekhawat said that over 32 crore people have so far come under the DBT and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally is monitoring the implementation of the DBT scheme.

“To make the DBT mission successful, telecommunication, finance and various other ministries and departments have to work in a coordinated way. The scheme would check corruption and deprivation of due payment to the people under various government schemes,” the official added.

Tripura’s Principal Secretary G.S.G. Ayyangar said that around 16 lakh people of the state currently are receiving various payments and financial benefits under the DBT.

“Not only the payment of central government schemes, the Tripura government is also giving payments under various state schemes and various social allowances to the beneficiaries through the DBT,” Ayyangar added.

The workshop was organised for all government departmental heads, drawing and disbursement officers and accounts officials to implement the online government payment.

The DBT scheme was launched in January 2013 in 43 districts in 16 states and all Union Territories. In the second phase it was extended in July 2013 to 78 more districts. Currently all districts of the country covered under this scheme.