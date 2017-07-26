Average per capita debt in Madhya Pradesh stands at Rs 13,853 by March 2016

The debt burden on every citizen of Madhya Pradesh, in the form of the government’s debt, thus went up by 27 per cent in a period of two years. (Image: PTI)

The average per capita debt in Madhya Pradesh was estimated at Rs 13,853 by the end of March 2016, compared to Rs 10,896 recorded in FY 2013-14, the state assembly was informed today. The debt burden on every citizen of Madhya Pradesh, in the form of the government’s debt, thus went up by 27 per cent in a period of two years. Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya tabled the details in a written reply to a question of Congress MLA Jitu Patwari. Patwari has sought various details including the per capita loan on the state’s every citizen during a period of April 2013 to April 2017.

Finance Minister however furnished the details from April 2013 to March 2016 and stated that the details of accounts for FY 2016-’17 were not received from Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) so far. These estimations are based on the borrowings of the state government, which has soared to Rs 1,11,101.10-crore (Rs 1.11 lakh crore) in FY 2015-16 from Rs 83,899-crore in FY 2013-14. The debt in FY 2014-15 was recorded at Rs 94,979- crore.

The state government also paid Rs 21,553-crore as interest on this debt during a period of three years from FY 2013-14 to 2015-16. This includes interest payment of Rs 6,391.32-crore in 2013-14, Rs 7,071.25-crore in 2014-15 and Rs 8,090.88-crore in 2015-16.

The data also shows that the state government was paying per capita interest on these debts at Rs 1,009 by the end of March 2016. This amount was Rs 830 and Rs 900 respectively in FY 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Malaiya also submitted the data of per capita income on the basis of economic surveys of Madhya Pradesh. The per capita income at the current prices during FY 2016-17 was at Rs 72,599, while this was Rs 62,334 during the previous financial year. Per capita income was Rs 51,798 and Rs 59,770 respectively during FY 2013-14 and 2014-15, the minister informed.