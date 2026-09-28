Sensex, Nifty before pre-open: Gift Nifty is trading 34.50 points, or 0.2%, lower at 23,144 in early trade on Monday, indicating a negative start for Indian equities. Crude oil prices remained elevated after the 8% jump last week. This is after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s conditions for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, the other big worry for Indian markets, the US 10-year yield was around 5.21%.

Key global and domestic cues for September 28, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets have started the first trading day of the week on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.29% in early trade Monday while the broader Topix was up 0.17%. But South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.41%, opening after a two-day holiday while the Kosdaq was 0.16% lower. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was flat in early trade.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices traded higher in early trading on Monday after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s conditions for a ceasefire. Brent crude oil was hovering around $106 per barrel, around 1.7% higher. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1% at $93.40 per barrel.

US Futures on Monday

US Futures were trading slightly lower in Monday trade, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 0.2%. Both the S&P 500 Futures and Nasdaq 100 Futures were 0.2% lower each.

US Markets on Friday

US stocks ended higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 0.9% higher at 51,828.62 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% to end at 7,743.41 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.5% higher at 27,068.72 points on Friday.

US Dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 101.13. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others. On September 25, the Indian rupee ended at 95.81 against the US dollar.

Gold rate today

COMEX gold was down 1.2% at $4,231.30 per ounce in early trade Monday.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,51,200 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,13,400 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,304.97.

Silver rate today

COMEX silver was down 2.5% at $63.15 per ounce

Silver prices in India were at Rs 234.64 per gram.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 3,693.93 crores shares worth of Indian equities on Friday, according to NSE data. Domestic institutional investors remained buyers and purchased shares worth Rs 2,838.17 crores.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

In Friday’s trading session, the sugar sector gained 4.16%, followed by Ethanol, which rose 3.06%, and Electronics were up 2.66%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Friday’s trade

In the last trading session, DCM Group rose 6.67%, while Patodia Group was up 3.44%/ Pennar Group rose 3.33% and Garware Group was up 2.64%. The Jindal BC Group was down 3.05%, while Rane Group was down 1.98%, followed by Indiabulls Group, which fell 1.75%.