Repeated intelligence alerts on Maoist attack in Sukma were ignored: Report

Sukma Maoist Attack: Maoists blow up security forces van in Sukma, killing nine CRPF personnel.

The Maoist attack in Sukma in Chattisgarh resulted in the killing of 9 personnel of the 212 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday. Intelligence agencies had earlier issued multiple warnings and had alerted the security forces about the Maoist presence in the region, reported IE. The report also said that there were several letters written by the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) asking the forces to not use vehicles in districts across Bastar, during the tactical counter-offensive campaign (TOCOC). The CRPF personnel lost their lives in an IED blast in the Kistaram area of Sukma. Reports suggest that around 100 Maoists carried out the ambush and attacked the CRPF personnel. The attack at Sukma comes in the wake of security forces neutralising 10 Maoists in Bijapur district of Chattisgarh.

The report also mentioned a letter written to DM Awasthi, Special Director General, SIB and Anti-Naxal Operations. The letter dated 18th February 2018, also alerts the forces of a large group of armed Maoist cadres from Telangana along with PLGA BN 01 who were suspected to be camped near Gudrai village. The letter also mentions that they were carrying out a recce of Palodi camp and suggested that the forces take immediate action as the Maoists were contemplating an attack, says the report.

A team of CRPF personnel that was patrolling from Kistaram to Palodi in an anti-landmine vehicle were ambushed by 100 odd Maoists and was blow using an IED said the reports. The Special Director also confirmed that the forces were taking immediate action. IE also reported about another letter that had specifically mentioned in its subject about the Palodi camp being targeted by Maoists. There were also repeated warnings issued by Intelligence Bureau that a particular axis could be targeted at Palodi, reported the IE.

The report also said that DM Awasthi confirmed that there were regular intelligence updates from IB, SIB, CRPF network. Palodi was camp that was a straight challenge to the Maoists and their agendas, the report added. Another letter from the Special DG, which IE reported, said that it sought an opinion on the existence of the Palodi camp recalling previous attacks. Speaking to another senior CRPF officer, the report further added that, there is a sense of laxity in considering the intelligence reports as either input gets neutralised or there is a complete shift in Maoist plans.

The blast was condemned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh called the attack completely distressing. He also tweeted saying that he spoke to the DG and will be ensuring swift action against. He also said that the security forces have been running an aggressive campaign against Maoists.