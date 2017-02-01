Union Budget 2017: PMAY’s allocation increases to Rs 23,000 crore

Jaitley had allocated Rs 15,000 crore for the PMAY in the last year’s budget. “We propose to complete one crore houses by 2019 for those living in kachha houses,” he said.

Presenting the budget for 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday increased the allocation for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Gramin to Rs 23,000 crore for the next fiscal.

