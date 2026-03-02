The state-affiliated Iranian news agency Fars has shared a rare peek inside what is being described as an underground drone arsenal. The outlet released a “propaganda video” edited to theatrical background music via its Telegram channel this week as Iran continues its retaliatory onslaught on top US allies in the Gulf after the US and Israel launched a joint military operation against it over the weekend.

Iranian underground arsenal seen in ‘propaganda video’

The footage, which may not be directly accessible to certain countries, was further amplified in a CNN report. It takes viewers through underground tunnels filled with rows of drones, in turn mounted on dozens of rocket launchers. The video also sheds light on the walls of the weapons den being adorned with Iranian flags and large photos of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media agency Fars on Khamenei’s death

Linked with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (one of the branches of the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces), Fars had previously published a report that appeared to say sources initially denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that Khamenei had died during the attacks in Tehran.

Citing “informed sources,” the Iranian state media outlet had previously reported that Trump’s claim is “baseless.” Much like the new “propaganda video,” the report was also shared on Telegram, but it did not clarify which claim made by Trump it was referring to. It simply included an image of the US president.

“It is worth noting that Trump has a long record of spreading false and fabricated news,” Fars’ report said, as per NBC News’ translation from Farsi to English. “Among previous examples of this behavior is his claim about the fall of the city of Mashhad, which was later shown to have no factual basis and to have been merely media sensationalism.”

Early Sunday, March 1, Fars finally reported that Khamenei was present in his office at the time of the joint US and Israeli attacks. Confirming the news of his death, it also reported further that the Iranian cabinet had declared 40 days of national mourning and seven days of public holidays.

The news agency had also confirmed the deaths of the late Supreme Leader’s daughter, son-in-law, and grandchild in the attacks carried out on Saturday.

Fars News Agency now appears to be boasting Iran’s firepower in the new “propaganda video” after the country targeted multiple countries in the Gulf region. Over the weekend, the outlet revealed that Iran had already targeted Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, and the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain.

Since then, a new wave of Iranian strikes has also taken aim at a French naval base in the United Arab Emirates and the British RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus, as per confirmations from both countries’ respective top leaders and governments.