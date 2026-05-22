The trade agreement between India and the US will be finalised “in the coming weeks or months,” and the US will send a delegation to New Delhi in June for further discussions on the deal, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Thursday.

“Our current interim trade agreement between us is on the table for us to finalise. We look forward to finalising details of the new Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that will expand market access reduce barriers and create greater certainty for businesses on both sides,” Gor said at the Annual Leadership Summit of the American Chamber of Commerce in India.

India-US trade talks gather pace

Last month, a team of Indian officials visited Washington to move the talks further on the agreement based on the framework announced in February. The decision to negotiate the BTA was taken in February 2025. Addressing concerns about the delay in the agreement, the ambassador said it would be completed much earlier than the other FTAs that India has signed. “Agreement with the European Union took 19 years.”

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The deal that the US agreed with the EU last August is being operationalised right now.

US tariff ruling delays interim trade deal

The interim agreement between India and the US was expected to be finalised by March. However, a US Supreme Court judgment nullified all reciprocal tariffs, which had been the key tool used by the Trump administration to strike trade deals with partner countries.

Following the court’s ruling, the US imposed 10% additional duties on all imports under Section 122 of the Trade Act. It also opened two probes under Section 301 of the Act against key exporters for their excess production capacities and labour standards.

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Gor said that the India-US trade deal would strengthen supply chains, catalyse new investments and sustain inclusive growth. The Ambassador said he meets American CEOs visiting India every week, and all of them express their intention to move their companies from other geographies to India.

Last week, CEOs of Uber and Walmart were in India and this week the CEOs of Boeing, Lockheed and GE would be visiting. “We need predictable taxation and a regulatory framework that enables businesses to thrive. We need constructive and candid engagement on export control grounded in trust and we need strong protection of Intellectual Property,” Gor said.