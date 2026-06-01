India’s industrial production index registered 4.9% growth in April as per new series. This marks the first data with 2022-23 as the base year replacing the current 2011-12 series. According to the data released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, manufacturing output, which carries the highest weight in the index, rose 6.2% during the month. Electricity generation and gas supply grew 4.9%, while the newly introduced water supply, sewerage and waste management segment recorded a 6.6% increase. In contrast, mining activity contracted 5.1%.

Investment-linked sectors continued to show strength even as consumer demand stayed muted. Capital goods output surged 16% year-on-year, while infrastructure and construction goods expanded 7.1%.

Consumer demand, however, remained weak. Consumer non-durables output grew only 2.8% in April and slowed sharply to just 0.7% growth in 2025-26.

The IIP is a key indicator that tracks changes in industrial production across sectors such as mining, manufacturing and electricity. It is widely used by policymakers, economists and businesses to assess industrial activity in the country.

Sector April 2026 Growth Rate Overall Industrial Production Index (IIP) 4.90% Manufacturing Output 6.20% Mining Activity (-)5.10% Electricity & Gas Supply 4.90% Water Supply, Sewerage & Waste Management 6.60% Capital Goods 16% Infrastructure & Construction Goods 7.10% Consumer Non-Durables 2.80% Consumer Non-Durables Growth (2025-26) 0.70%

What changes in the new IIP series

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has launched the new IIP series to better capture structural changes in the Indian economy and align industrial data with global standards. Base year revisions are undertaken periodically to reflect changes in production patterns, the emergence of new industries, and technological advancements.

The latest revision is the 10th in the history of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and comes more than a decade after the previous revision, which shifted the base year to 2011-12.

The revised IIP series expands beyond the traditional sectors and includes minor minerals, rare earth minerals, gas supply, water supply, sewerage, and waste management activities. According to the government, the broader coverage will provide a more accurate picture of industrial production in the economy.

120 new item groups added

MoSPI has finalised an item basket comprising 463 item groups, including 120 new item groups. The revised basket consists of 1,042 products mapped to these groups.

Several emerging and technology-driven products have been added to the index, while outdated items have been removed. The updated series has also been aligned with the National Industrial Classification (NIC) 2025 framework.

More detailed industrial data

The new series will provide more granular data through separate indices for renewable and non-renewable electricity generation.

The mining and quarrying sector will also be divided into separate sub-indices covering fuel minerals, metallic minerals, non-metallic minerals and rare earth minerals. Separate indices will also be released for gas supply, water supply, sewerage and waste management.

Methodology gets an upgrade

The government has proposed methodological improvements in the way the index is compiled. The new series will adopt the geometric mean method for linking the old 2011-12 series with the new 2022-23 series.

According to MoSPI, the changes are aimed at improving data quality and ensuring that the index reflects the evolving industrial structure of the economy.