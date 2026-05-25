The Centre on Monday said fertiliser availability in the country remains comfortable ahead of the Kharif sowing season despite supply disruptions and price volatility triggered by the West Asia crisis, with current stocks already exceeding 50% of the projected seasonal demand.

At an inter-ministerial briefing on West Asia developments, Aparna S Sharma, Additional Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, said India currently has 200.12 lakh tonnes of fertiliser stocks against the estimated Kharif 2026 requirement of 390.54 lakh tonnes.

“The overall stock position of fertilizer in the country remains comfortable,” Sharma said.

According to the department of fertilizers, current availability is significantly higher than the normal benchmark level of around 33% of seasonal demand typically maintained at this stage before the Kharif sowing cycle begins in June.

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The government’s reassurance comes at a time when rising global energy prices and geopolitical tensions are increasing concerns over fertiliser imports and subsidy costs, particularly for urea and phosphatic fertilisers.

Securing Fresh Imports

Sharma said domestic fertiliser production after the onset of the crisis remained strong, while imports have also continued steadily.

The country has produced around 95 lakh tonnes of fertilisers domestically so far, while 22.6 lakh tonnes of imports have already reached Indian shores, taking total fresh availability added to stocks to 117.6 lakh tonnes.

India has also secured 13.5 lakh tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and 9 lakh tonnes of NPK complexes ahead of peak Kharif demand.

“This will ensure adequate availability during the peak Kharif season,” Sharma said.

The Department of Fertilizers said the availability of raw materials and other key inputs for fertiliser manufacturing also remains stable despite disruptions in international markets.

“The adequate availability of finished fertilizers and raw materials is being reviewed. The position is stable and well managed,” Sharma said, adding that the empowered group of secretaries has already held nine review meetings on the issue.

India, one of the world’s largest fertiliser consumers, continues to rely heavily on imports to meet domestic demand for urea and DAP.

However, domestic production has increased sharply in recent years. Total fertiliser production, including urea, DAP, NPK and SSP, rose from 433.29 lakh tonnes in 2021 to a record 524.62 lakh tonnes in 2025.

Urea production increased from 225 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 306.67 lakh tonnes in 2024-25. Despite this, India imported more than 100 lakh tonnes of urea last fiscal year to bridge domestic demand gaps.

The fertiliser subsidy allocation for 2026-27 stands at ₹1.71 lakh crore, even as the government faces the prospect of a higher import bill due to elevated global fertiliser and energy prices.

At present, neem-coated urea is being sold at ₹242 per 45-kg bag, while DAP prices remain capped at ₹1,350 per 50-kg bag.