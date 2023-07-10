North India is reeling under the impact of heavy rainfall for the past few days. Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending on July 9 which is the highest amount of rain received in a single day in July since 1982. As per IMD, the Safdarjung area in the national capital recorded the third highest 24-hour rainfall (for the month of July) on 8-9th July, since 1958. With such a heavy downpour, people are having a hard time commuting on roads. Pictures of flooded and waterlogged roads have taken social media by storm. Here we bring to you some unseen pictures from the devastation that the rain caused over the weekend. (Image: PTI/AP)