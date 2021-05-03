US visa services cancelled from today; details

The announcement was made by the US Consulate General Hyderabad via its Twitter handle on 27 April 2021.

From 3 May 2021, all routine visa services have been cancelled by the US Consulate General Hyderabad until further notice. This includes all routine non-immigrant visa interview appointments as well as interview waiver appointments. The announcement was made by the US Consulate General Hyderabad via its Twitter handle on 27 April 2021. The step has been taken considering current COVID-19 conditions. Apart from this, all routine American Citizen Services appointments were cancelled from 27 April 2021 until further notice, it had stated. However, the Consulate General further said that Emergency American Citizen Services along with appointments for visas will continue to the extent that local conditions allow. During this time, every attempt will be made by the US Consulate General to honor scheduled emergency appointments, it added.

Yesterday, the US Embassy India said that the people of America stand united with India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, 125,000 vials of Remdesivir arrived from the United States. This is the fourth relief shipment from the country. The third plane of USAID – US Agency for International Development for critical relief, delivered life-saving oxygen supplies as well as around 900,000 N95 masks to help stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

On 30 April 2021, the US Embassy India had announced that the first and the second of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the US has arrived in India. According to the Embassy, the United States has stood shoulder to shoulder with India for over a period of 70 years, and it will continue the fight together against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As United States President Joe Biden pledged on 26 April 2021, America, through the US Agency for International Development, is rapidly mobilizing assistance in order to save human lives, stop the spread of novel coronavirus, and meet the urgent health requirements of the people in India.