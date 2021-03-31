  • MORE MARKET STATS

PPF, NSC, SCSS, KVP, 5-year Post Office FD Interest Rate Cut: Check new small savings rates till June 2021

Updated: Mar 31, 2021 8:42 PM

The government has cut the interest rates on post office small savings schemes for the three months ending June 2021.

2021 Post Office interest rates, small savings schemes, National Savings Certificates, KVP, Time-deposits, Public Provident Fund, Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, featuresBased on government yields, at the start of every quarter of the financial year, the government sets the interest rates on post office schemes for the next three months.

In a falling interest rate scenario, there is not so good news for the fixed-income investors. The government has cut the interest rates on post office small savings schemes for the three months ending June 2021. The interest rate on PPF will be 6.4 per cent instead of 7.1 per cent per annum while for the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, the interest rate is 6.5 per cent instead of 7.4 per cent per annum. The 5-year Monthly Income Account Scheme is offering 5.7 per cent instead of 6.6 per cent payable monthly. On the 1-year time deposit, the rate of interest stands at 4.4 per cent while on the 5-year deposit, the rate is 5.8 per cent per annum. NSC will be offering 5.9 per cent while KVP will now double money in 138 months ( 6.2 per cent) instead of 124 months ( 6.9 per cent).

Based on government yields, at the start of every quarter of the financial year, the government sets the interest rates on post office schemes for the next three months. If at all there is a change, it does not impact all the post office schemes. For the investor who invests in NSC, KVP, Time deposits, Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), the rate of interest remains fixed until maturity. However, investors of PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) see a revision in the rate as and when the government revises the rate at each quarter of any financial year.

Several post office schemes are the first choice of investors looking for fixed and assured income. Some of them also come with tax benefits under Section 80C of the I-T Act. All of them are sovereign backed investments wherein the principal invested and the interest earned are guaranteed by the government.

Before investing, make sure about the tax liability of the interest that you will earn on PO schemes as some of them may have a taxable interest. Likewise, as the majority of them have a long duration, ensure you have liquid assets available to you prior to locking funds for the long haul. Put funds into them by connecting to your long term requirements and keeping asset allocation across equity and debt into consideration.

Significantly, the post office schemes carry a sovereign assurance on the whole sum contributed and hence carry the highest safety on the entire principal invested.

