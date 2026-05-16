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VISA Chrome Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISA CHROME

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of VISA Chrome along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.04 Closed
-4.98₹ -2.52
As on May 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
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VISA Chrome Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.04₹50.00
₹48.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.65₹73.68
₹48.04
Open Price
₹48.10
Prev. Close
₹50.56
Volume
7,668

VISA Chrome Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Visa Steel		-5.5348.5536.48-20.9342.1363.0636.36
Coal India		1.276.079.3819.0614.2724.7925.53
Vedanta		11.69-56.77-51.30-36.41-25.416.113.50
NMDC		2.954.7813.6119.4630.5136.948.01
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		-4.644.8815.8015.8197.9161.3152.72
Bharat Coking Coal		15.9015.8613.06-5.68-5.68-1.93-1.16
Gravita India		-4.004.591.82-3.71-11.7944.0272.72
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-7.028.148.482.6129.0847.4350.85
MOIL		-2.47-0.450.15-13.02-15.5925.0211.38
Ashapura Minechem		-6.7017.8819.04-10.1365.7863.1431.49
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		-5.407.16-5.09-20.61-25.5015.899.41
Deccan Gold Mines		1.4518.77-3.390.915.1941.3334.57
20 Microns		-4.743.09-5.50-10.93-22.4828.3128.82
Nile		-9.781.27-3.73-6.206.8342.5434.05
SK Minerals & Additives		3.5043.08147.33122.60112.8128.6316.30
Goa Carbon		-5.1015.927.58-6.60-16.02-8.005.18
ASI Industries		-5.14-4.59-9.78-18.53-35.0926.39-5.96
Anmol India		-1.170.34-8.11-22.23-36.71-37.51-11.58
Ganesha Ecoverse		-6.74-5.80-5.90-20.99-17.58-18.3836.19
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals		-3.825.76-0.26-25.45-37.567.5639.18

Over the last one year, Visa Steel has gained 42.13% compared to peers like Coal India (14.27%), Vedanta (-25.41%), NMDC (30.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Visa Steel has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (25.53%) and Vedanta (3.50%).

VISA Chrome Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

VISA Chrome Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.5552.01
1044.7248.67
2040.2844.26
5036.4440.34
10040.6540.81
20043.2440.35

VISA Chrome Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VISA Chrome saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 10.60%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
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Best Tax Saver Funds
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VISA Chrome Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 08, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTVisa Steel - Clarification On Movement In Price
May 08, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTVisa Steel - Clarification sought from Visa Steel Ltd
Apr 29, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTVisa Steel - Intimation Of Change Of Name Of The Company.
Apr 29, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTVisa Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Apr 10, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTVisa Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About VISA Chrome

Visa Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109OR1996PLC004601 and registration number is 004601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 566.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 115.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vishambhar Saran
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vishal Agarwal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Biswajit Chongdar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ritu Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhanesh Ranjan
    Independent Director

FAQs on VISA Chrome Share Price

What is the share price of VISA Chrome?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VISA Chrome is ₹48.04 as on May 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is VISA Chrome?

The VISA Chrome is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VISA Chrome?

The market cap of VISA Chrome is ₹700.37 Cr as on May 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VISA Chrome?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VISA Chrome are ₹50.00 and ₹48.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VISA Chrome?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VISA Chrome stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VISA Chrome is ₹73.68 and 52-week low of VISA Chrome is ₹27.65 as on May 15, 2026.

How has the VISA Chrome performed historically in terms of returns?

The VISA Chrome has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 48.55% for the past month, 36.48% over 3 months, 42.13% over 1 year, 63.06% across 3 years, and 36.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VISA Chrome?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VISA Chrome are -1.35 and -0.51 on May 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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