Here's the live share price of VISA Chrome along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Visa Steel
|-5.53
|48.55
|36.48
|-20.93
|42.13
|63.06
|36.36
|Coal India
|1.27
|6.07
|9.38
|19.06
|14.27
|24.79
|25.53
|Vedanta
|11.69
|-56.77
|-51.30
|-36.41
|-25.41
|6.11
|3.50
|NMDC
|2.95
|4.78
|13.61
|19.46
|30.51
|36.94
|8.01
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|-4.64
|4.88
|15.80
|15.81
|97.91
|61.31
|52.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|15.90
|15.86
|13.06
|-5.68
|-5.68
|-1.93
|-1.16
|Gravita India
|-4.00
|4.59
|1.82
|-3.71
|-11.79
|44.02
|72.72
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-7.02
|8.14
|8.48
|2.61
|29.08
|47.43
|50.85
|MOIL
|-2.47
|-0.45
|0.15
|-13.02
|-15.59
|25.02
|11.38
|Ashapura Minechem
|-6.70
|17.88
|19.04
|-10.13
|65.78
|63.14
|31.49
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|-5.40
|7.16
|-5.09
|-20.61
|-25.50
|15.89
|9.41
|Deccan Gold Mines
|1.45
|18.77
|-3.39
|0.91
|5.19
|41.33
|34.57
|20 Microns
|-4.74
|3.09
|-5.50
|-10.93
|-22.48
|28.31
|28.82
|Nile
|-9.78
|1.27
|-3.73
|-6.20
|6.83
|42.54
|34.05
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.50
|43.08
|147.33
|122.60
|112.81
|28.63
|16.30
|Goa Carbon
|-5.10
|15.92
|7.58
|-6.60
|-16.02
|-8.00
|5.18
|ASI Industries
|-5.14
|-4.59
|-9.78
|-18.53
|-35.09
|26.39
|-5.96
|Anmol India
|-1.17
|0.34
|-8.11
|-22.23
|-36.71
|-37.51
|-11.58
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-6.74
|-5.80
|-5.90
|-20.99
|-17.58
|-18.38
|36.19
|Southern Magnesium & Chemicals
|-3.82
|5.76
|-0.26
|-25.45
|-37.56
|7.56
|39.18
Over the last one year, Visa Steel has gained 42.13% compared to peers like Coal India (14.27%), Vedanta (-25.41%), NMDC (30.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Visa Steel has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (25.53%) and Vedanta (3.50%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.55
|52.01
|10
|44.72
|48.67
|20
|40.28
|44.26
|50
|36.44
|40.34
|100
|40.65
|40.81
|200
|43.24
|40.35
In the latest quarter, VISA Chrome saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 10.60%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 08, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Visa Steel - Clarification On Movement In Price
|May 08, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Visa Steel - Clarification sought from Visa Steel Ltd
|Apr 29, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Visa Steel - Intimation Of Change Of Name Of The Company.
|Apr 29, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Visa Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Apr 10, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Visa Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Visa Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109OR1996PLC004601 and registration number is 004601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 566.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 115.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VISA Chrome is ₹48.04 as on May 15, 2026.
The VISA Chrome is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VISA Chrome is ₹700.37 Cr as on May 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VISA Chrome are ₹50.00 and ₹48.04.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VISA Chrome stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VISA Chrome is ₹73.68 and 52-week low of VISA Chrome is ₹27.65 as on May 15, 2026.
The VISA Chrome has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 48.55% for the past month, 36.48% over 3 months, 42.13% over 1 year, 63.06% across 3 years, and 36.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VISA Chrome are -1.35 and -0.51 on May 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.