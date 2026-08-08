Here's the live share price of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Southern Magnesium & Chemicals
|5.57
|-1.23
|-18.30
|-14.23
|-46.90
|-8.96
|29.32
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Southern Magnesium & Chemicals has declined 46.90% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Southern Magnesium & Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.85
|72.99
|10
|72.04
|72.6
|20
|72.32
|73.12
|50
|76.61
|75.78
|100
|78.39
|79.65
|200
|87.23
|92.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Southern Magnesium & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Southern Magnesium - Fixed Book Closure For Annual General Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Southern Magnesium - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Southern Magnesium - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 07.08.2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Southern Magnesium - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 07.08.2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Southern Magnesium - Opening Of Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation Of Physical Securities
Source: Dion Global
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1985PLC005303 and registration number is 005303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is ₹74.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is ₹22.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals are ₹79.99 and ₹74.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Magnesium & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is ₹61.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Southern Magnesium & Chemicals has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, -1.23% for the past month, -18.3% over 3 months, -46.9% over 1 year, -8.96% across 3 years, and 29.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals are 175.71 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global