Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.37
|52.91
|74.04
|137.85
|105.57
|745.20
|1,684.31
|5.87
|16.59
|29.19
|70.46
|140.88
|1,492.60
|441.11
|9.32
|6.58
|25.06
|28.74
|23.89
|184.96
|95.38
|3.99
|-0.64
|11.36
|21.22
|84.95
|889.63
|937.21
|8.58
|-10.44
|3.29
|39.70
|24.15
|151.18
|67.01
|-0.71
|-0.31
|1.77
|-9.62
|-70.52
|418.57
|91.20
|9.03
|18.05
|121.75
|49.67
|16.99
|53.62
|74.44
|25.24
|21.70
|27.22
|-34.85
|-19.68
|-46.25
|-57.00
|0
|-13.33
|-13.33
|-11.65
|-59.38
|78.43
|-12.50
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1985PLC005303 and registration number is 005303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹40.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is 15.29 and PB ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is 6.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹136.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹133.85 and 52-week low of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹38.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.