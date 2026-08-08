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Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOUTHERN MAGNESIUM & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹74.15 Closed
0.20₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.15₹79.99
₹74.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.15₹160.00
₹74.15
Open Price
₹79.99
Prev. Close
₹74.00
Volume
225

Source: Dion Global

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals		5.57-1.23-18.30-14.23-46.90-8.9629.32
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Southern Magnesium & Chemicals has declined 46.90% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Southern Magnesium & Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.8572.99
1072.0472.6
2072.3273.12
5076.6175.78
10078.3979.65
20087.2392.1

Source: Dion Global

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Southern Magnesium & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTSouthern Magnesium - Fixed Book Closure For Annual General Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTSouthern Magnesium - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTSouthern Magnesium - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 07.08.2026
Jul 30, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTSouthern Magnesium - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 07.08.2026
Jul 13, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTSouthern Magnesium - Opening Of Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation Of Physical Securities

Source: Dion Global

About Southern Magnesium & Chemicals

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1985PLC005303 and registration number is 005303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Ravi Prasad
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. N Rajender Prasad
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Urmi N Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. N PurnaChandra Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Venkata Narayana Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishna Maram
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is ₹74.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Southern Magnesium & Chemicals?

The Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals?

The market cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is ₹22.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals are ₹79.99 and ₹74.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Magnesium & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is ₹61.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Southern Magnesium & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Southern Magnesium & Chemicals has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, -1.23% for the past month, -18.3% over 3 months, -46.9% over 1 year, -8.96% across 3 years, and 29.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals are 175.71 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals News

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