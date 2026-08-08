What is the share price of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is ₹74.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Southern Magnesium & Chemicals? The Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals? The market cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is ₹22.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals are ₹79.99 and ₹74.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Magnesium & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals is ₹61.15 as on .

How has the Southern Magnesium & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Southern Magnesium & Chemicals has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, -1.23% for the past month, -18.3% over 3 months, -46.9% over 1 year, -8.96% across 3 years, and 29.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals are 175.71 and 1.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global