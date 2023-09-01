What is the Market Cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹40.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is 15.29 and PB ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is 6.4 as on .

What is the share price of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹136.50 as on .