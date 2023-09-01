Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOUTHERN MAGNESIUM & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹136.50 Closed
1.982.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.50₹136.50
₹136.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹133.85
₹136.50
Open Price
₹136.50
Prev. Close
₹133.85
Volume
2,225

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1136.5
  • R2136.5
  • R3136.5
  • Pivot
    136.5
  • S1136.5
  • S2136.5
  • S3136.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.88128.65
  • 1041.37122.33
  • 2047.59113.91
  • 5058.62101.41
  • 10042.4889.79
  • 20034.0275.84

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3752.9174.04137.85105.57745.201,684.31
5.8716.5929.1970.46140.881,492.60441.11
9.326.5825.0628.7423.89184.9695.38
3.99-0.6411.3621.2284.95889.63937.21
8.58-10.443.2939.7024.15151.1867.01
-0.71-0.311.77-9.62-70.52418.5791.20
9.0318.05121.7549.6716.9953.6274.44
25.2421.7027.22-34.85-19.68-46.25-57.00
0-13.33-13.33-11.65-59.3878.43-12.50

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1985PLC005303 and registration number is 005303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Ravi Prasad
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. N Rajender Prasad
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. K Eshwaraiah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V S S Prakash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Raghavendra Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Padmavathi Kollipara
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹40.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is 15.29 and PB ratio of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is 6.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹136.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹133.85 and 52-week low of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹38.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data