Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Vedanta group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Vedanta group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|STL Networks
|24.97
|0.46
|1.88
|44.85
|Hindustan Zinc
|601.00
|10.90
|1.85
|462.27
|Vedanta
|277.00
|2.40
|0.87
|1087.18
|Sterlite Technologies
|638.75
|4.60
|0.73
|134.55
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Vedanta Power
|35.47
|-0.30
|-0.84
|805.69
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|35.23
|-0.66
|-1.84
|3231.48
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|469.95
|-10.55
|-2.20
|491.96
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|34.95
|-0.90
|-2.51
|1743.23
The top gainers among the Vedanta group stocks today are STL Networks (up 1.88%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 1.85%). On the other hand, the top losers include Vedanta Oil and Gas (down 2.51%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (down 2.20%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Vedanta Group has a strong presence across industries, including metals - non ferrous, and mining.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Vedanta group here.
Aside of the Vedanta Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.