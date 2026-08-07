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List of Vedanta group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Vedanta group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Vedanta group stocks here.

Vedanta Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
STL Networks		24.970.461.8844.85
Hindustan Zinc		601.0010.901.85462.27
Vedanta		277.002.400.871087.18
Sterlite Technologies		638.754.600.73134.55
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Vedanta Power		35.47-0.30-0.84805.69
Vedanta Iron and Steel		35.23-0.66-1.843231.48
Vedanta Aluminium Metal		469.95-10.55-2.20491.96
Vedanta Oil and Gas		34.95-0.90-2.511743.23
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Vedanta group stocks today are STL Networks (up 1.88%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 1.85%). On the other hand, the top losers include Vedanta Oil and Gas (down 2.51%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (down 2.20%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Vedanta Group has a strong presence across industries, including metals - non ferrous, and mining.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Vedanta group here.

Aside of the Vedanta Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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