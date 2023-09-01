ASI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101MH1945PLC256122 and registration number is 256122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of slate and building and monumental stone other than marble and granite. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 201.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.