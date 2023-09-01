Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
ASI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101MH1945PLC256122 and registration number is 256122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of slate and building and monumental stone other than marble and granite. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 201.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ASI Industries Ltd. is ₹157.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ASI Industries Ltd. is 8.11 and PB ratio of ASI Industries Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASI Industries Ltd. is ₹17.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASI Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASI Industries Ltd. is ₹17.50 and 52-week low of ASI Industries Ltd. is ₹10.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.