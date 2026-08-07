Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

ASI Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of ASI Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.66 Closed
-1.76₹ -0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ASI Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.21₹26.89
₹25.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.00₹36.88
₹25.66
Open Price
₹26.89
Prev. Close
₹26.12
Volume
30,130

Source: Dion Global

ASI Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ASI Industries has declined 20.31% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, ASI Industries has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

ASI Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ASI Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.7327.31
1026.4626.92
2025.0226.07
5024.7225.3
10024.7925.48
20026.7826.96

Source: Dion Global

ASI Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ASI Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

ASI Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTASI Industries - Update
Jul 28, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTASI Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 27, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTASI Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTASI Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results
Jul 22, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTASI Industries - Update

Source: Dion Global

About ASI Industries

ASI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101MH1945PLC256122 and registration number is 256122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of slate and building and monumental stone other than marble and granite. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Jatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anita Jatia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Tushya Jatia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurang Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padamkumar R Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arunanshu Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on ASI Industries Share Price

What is the share price of ASI Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASI Industries is ₹25.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ASI Industries?

The ASI Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ASI Industries?

The market cap of ASI Industries is ₹231.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ASI Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ASI Industries are ₹26.89 and ₹25.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ASI Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASI Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASI Industries is ₹36.88 and 52-week low of ASI Industries is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ASI Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The ASI Industries has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, 8.29% for the past month, -0.76% over 3 months, -19.25% over 1 year, 15.37% across 3 years, and 8.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ASI Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ASI Industries are -3.52 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ASI Industries News

More ASI Industries News
Market Pulse