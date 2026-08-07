What is the share price of ASI Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASI Industries is ₹25.66 as on .

What kind of stock is ASI Industries? The ASI Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ASI Industries? The market cap of ASI Industries is ₹231.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ASI Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of ASI Industries are ₹26.89 and ₹25.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ASI Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASI Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASI Industries is ₹36.88 and 52-week low of ASI Industries is ₹19.00 as on .

How has the ASI Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The ASI Industries has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, 8.29% for the past month, -0.76% over 3 months, -19.25% over 1 year, 15.37% across 3 years, and 8.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ASI Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ASI Industries are -3.52 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global