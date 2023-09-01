Follow Us

ASI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.45 Closed
2.170.37
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ASI Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.25₹17.98
₹17.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.55₹17.50
₹17.45
Open Price
₹17.50
Prev. Close
₹17.08
Volume
1,20,137

ASI Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.87
  • R218.29
  • R318.6
  • Pivot
    17.56
  • S117.14
  • S216.83
  • S316.41

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.516.97
  • 1012.6816.85
  • 2012.9816.6
  • 5013.5615.86
  • 10013.4114.95
  • 20014.9314.25

ASI Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.867.7820.6833.7225.0942.22-27.44
3.97-1.482.718.332.8977.38-17.62
1.20-14.70-15.07-15.22-10.3378.903.48
9.2511.6822.1313.976.8435.0215.85
0.86-6.3314.9313.8411.0872.8430.84
-0.32-14.80-15.12-8.124.87171.51197.81
9.8745.4546.8280.5949.68434.98116.78
11.3331.7252.5960.5745.0758.1129.82
12.7512.2024.5849.8457.54522.06233.55
1.2515.0070.3683.2448.8094.26375.67
1.9229.8480.58114.63119.73282.85397.42
-3.48-2.2292.2495.03190.07444.69110.96
0.610.6624.1263.825.66278.58137.89
-9.56-22.27-12.5532.6919.95655.23534.70
13.8317.396.3410.2010.322.86-6.76
2.580.164.4118.46-26.32-26.32-26.32
-2.14-2.84-3.482.75-14.37381.26797.38
1.366.87-7.19-2.90-3.18178.75200.81
13.9515.1225.47-37.62-37.85172.36-19.47

ASI Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

ASI Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About ASI Industries Ltd.

ASI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101MH1945PLC256122 and registration number is 256122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of slate and building and monumental stone other than marble and granite. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 201.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Jatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anita Jatia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Tushya Jatia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurang Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anshul M Sonawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Seksaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on ASI Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ASI Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of ASI Industries Ltd. is ₹157.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ASI Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ASI Industries Ltd. is 8.11 and PB ratio of ASI Industries Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ASI Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASI Industries Ltd. is ₹17.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ASI Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASI Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASI Industries Ltd. is ₹17.50 and 52-week low of ASI Industries Ltd. is ₹10.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

