Here's the live share price of ASI Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ASI Industries has declined 20.31% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, ASI Industries has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.73
|27.31
|10
|26.46
|26.92
|20
|25.02
|26.07
|50
|24.72
|25.3
|100
|24.79
|25.48
|200
|26.78
|26.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ASI Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|ASI Industries - Update
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|ASI Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|ASI Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|ASI Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|ASI Industries - Update
Source: Dion Global
ASI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101MH1945PLC256122 and registration number is 256122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of slate and building and monumental stone other than marble and granite. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASI Industries is ₹25.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ASI Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ASI Industries is ₹231.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ASI Industries are ₹26.89 and ₹25.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASI Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASI Industries is ₹36.88 and 52-week low of ASI Industries is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ASI Industries has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, 8.29% for the past month, -0.76% over 3 months, -19.25% over 1 year, 15.37% across 3 years, and 8.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ASI Industries are -3.52 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global