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20 Microns Share Price

NSE
BSE

20 MICRONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of 20 Microns along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹188.00 Closed
-1.88₹ -3.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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20 Microns Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹188.00₹194.05
₹188.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.50₹246.00
₹188.00
Open Price
₹194.05
Prev. Close
₹191.60
Volume
5,823

Source: Dion Global

20 Microns Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, 20 Microns has declined 19.61% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, 20 Microns has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

20 Microns Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

20 Microns Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5198.62196.63
10203.34198.88
20201.88199.8
50195.27195.19
100180.95190.18
200187192.05

Source: Dion Global

20 Microns Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 20 Microns remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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20 Microns Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST20 Microns - Earning Presentation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST20 Microns - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST20 Microns - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST20 Microns - Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST20 Microns - Board Meeting Outcome for Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results, Along With The Limited Review

Source: Dion Global

About 20 Microns

20 Microns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1987PLC009768 and registration number is 009768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining/quarrying of limestone, limeshell, kankar' and other calcareous minerals including calcite, chalk and shale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 824.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh C Parikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Atil C Parikh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Sejal R Parikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jaideep B Verma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sivaram Swaminathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dukhabandhu Rath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar Taneja
    Additional Director

FAQs on 20 Microns Share Price

What is the share price of 20 Microns?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 20 Microns is ₹188.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is 20 Microns?

The 20 Microns is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 20 Microns?

The market cap of 20 Microns is ₹663.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 20 Microns?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 20 Microns are ₹194.05 and ₹188.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 20 Microns?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 20 Microns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 20 Microns is ₹246.00 and 52-week low of 20 Microns is ₹130.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the 20 Microns performed historically in terms of returns?

The 20 Microns has shown returns of -1.88% over the past day, -3.69% for the past month, 1.79% over 3 months, -19.61% over 1 year, 20.24% across 3 years, and 24.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 20 Microns?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 20 Microns are 9.79 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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