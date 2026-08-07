What is the share price of 20 Microns? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 20 Microns is ₹188.00 as on .

What kind of stock is 20 Microns? The 20 Microns is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 20 Microns? The market cap of 20 Microns is ₹663.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of 20 Microns? Today’s highest and lowest price of 20 Microns are ₹194.05 and ₹188.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 20 Microns? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 20 Microns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 20 Microns is ₹246.00 and 52-week low of 20 Microns is ₹130.50 as on .

How has the 20 Microns performed historically in terms of returns? The 20 Microns has shown returns of -1.88% over the past day, -3.69% for the past month, 1.79% over 3 months, -19.61% over 1 year, 20.24% across 3 years, and 24.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 20 Microns? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 20 Microns are 9.79 and 1.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global