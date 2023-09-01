Follow Us

20 Microns Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

20 MICRONS LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | NSE
₹96.90 Closed
00
As on Jun 22, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

20 Microns Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.55₹101.80
₹96.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.05₹122.00
₹96.90
Open Price
₹101.80
Prev. Close
₹96.90
Volume
0

20 Microns Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1100.62
  • R2104.33
  • R3106.87
  • Pivot
    98.08
  • S194.37
  • S291.83
  • S388.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 591.86115.11
  • 1093.83114.36
  • 2095.58112.83
  • 50102.67106.91
  • 10090.6199.78
  • 20086.3593.47

20 Microns Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-15.56-15.224.5938.33-10.98219.28101.46
4.04-1.442.848.302.8777.52-17.64
1.22-14.72-15.08-15.24-10.2878.903.37
9.3011.6822.0813.876.8435.2315.44
1.62-6.3715.1114.0812.3073.7931.33
-0.26-14.74-15.09-8.044.80171.65197.10
10.0245.4146.9180.5249.77436.13116.78
10.9531.8152.3960.5644.9258.2529.28
0.7514.5669.5283.2647.5893.76371.67
1.2428.0478.85112.27117.43276.11392.03
-7.61-21.10-10.7235.3524.1618.0118.01
1.205.30-5.59-3.57-3.71237.50275.00

20 Microns Ltd. Share Holdings

20 Microns Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About 20 Microns Ltd.

20 Microns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1987PLC009768 and registration number is 009768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining/quarrying of limestone, limeshell, ‘kankar’ and other calcareous minerals including calcite, chalk and shale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 517.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh C Parikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Atil C Parikh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Sejal R Parikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramkisan A Devidayal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul H Patel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajay I Ranka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaideep Verma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sivaram Swaminathan
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on 20 Microns Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of 20 Microns Ltd.?

The market cap of 20 Microns Ltd. is ₹341.93 Cr as on Jun 22, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 20 Microns Ltd.?

P/E ratio of 20 Microns Ltd. is 8.74 and PB ratio of 20 Microns Ltd. is 1.27 as on Jun 22, 2023.

What is the share price of 20 Microns Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 20 Microns Ltd. is ₹96.90 as on Jun 22, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 20 Microns Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 20 Microns Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 20 Microns Ltd. is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of 20 Microns Ltd. is ₹63.05 as on Jun 22, 2023.

