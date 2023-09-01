Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-15.56
|-15.22
|4.59
|38.33
|-10.98
|219.28
|101.46
|4.04
|-1.44
|2.84
|8.30
|2.87
|77.52
|-17.64
|1.22
|-14.72
|-15.08
|-15.24
|-10.28
|78.90
|3.37
|9.30
|11.68
|22.08
|13.87
|6.84
|35.23
|15.44
|1.62
|-6.37
|15.11
|14.08
|12.30
|73.79
|31.33
|-0.26
|-14.74
|-15.09
|-8.04
|4.80
|171.65
|197.10
|10.02
|45.41
|46.91
|80.52
|49.77
|436.13
|116.78
|10.95
|31.81
|52.39
|60.56
|44.92
|58.25
|29.28
|0.75
|14.56
|69.52
|83.26
|47.58
|93.76
|371.67
|1.24
|28.04
|78.85
|112.27
|117.43
|276.11
|392.03
|-7.61
|-21.10
|-10.72
|35.35
|24.16
|18.01
|18.01
|1.20
|5.30
|-5.59
|-3.57
|-3.71
|237.50
|275.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
20 Microns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1987PLC009768 and registration number is 009768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining/quarrying of limestone, limeshell, ‘kankar’ and other calcareous minerals including calcite, chalk and shale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 517.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of 20 Microns Ltd. is ₹341.93 Cr as on Jun 22, 2023.
P/E ratio of 20 Microns Ltd. is 8.74 and PB ratio of 20 Microns Ltd. is 1.27 as on Jun 22, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 20 Microns Ltd. is ₹96.90 as on Jun 22, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 20 Microns Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 20 Microns Ltd. is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of 20 Microns Ltd. is ₹63.05 as on Jun 22, 2023.