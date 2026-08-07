Here's the live share price of 20 Microns along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, 20 Microns has declined 19.61% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, 20 Microns has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|198.62
|196.63
|10
|203.34
|198.88
|20
|201.88
|199.8
|50
|195.27
|195.19
|100
|180.95
|190.18
|200
|187
|192.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, 20 Microns remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|20 Microns - Earning Presentation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|20 Microns - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|20 Microns - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|20 Microns - Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|20 Microns - Board Meeting Outcome for Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results, Along With The Limited Review
Source: Dion Global
20 Microns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1987PLC009768 and registration number is 009768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining/quarrying of limestone, limeshell, kankar' and other calcareous minerals including calcite, chalk and shale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 824.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 20 Microns is ₹188.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 20 Microns is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of 20 Microns is ₹663.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 20 Microns are ₹194.05 and ₹188.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 20 Microns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 20 Microns is ₹246.00 and 52-week low of 20 Microns is ₹130.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 20 Microns has shown returns of -1.88% over the past day, -3.69% for the past month, 1.79% over 3 months, -19.61% over 1 year, 20.24% across 3 years, and 24.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 20 Microns are 9.79 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global