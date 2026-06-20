Several major companies and market superstars dominated headlines this month. From blockbuster IPO filings and high-stakes annual general meetings to historic corporate demergers and AI-led global alliances, Indian corporate corridors remained highly active.

Here is a detailed look at the major companies that were in the news this month and why.

Reliance Industries

India’s largest conglomerate, Reliance Industries, hosted its 49th Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2026. In a landmark announcement, Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed that the board of Jio Platforms has formally approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its much-awaited mega IPO and filed papers with SEBI on the same day.

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Furthermore, the company outlined its next-generation artificial intelligence strategy—unveiling products like Jio Teleframe and native voice assistants—alongside an aggressive roadmap to scale JioMart’s quick commerce operations across 1,200 cities.

Vedanta

The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited successfully executed a massive corporate restructuring this month. Trading for its four newly demerged entities—Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel—officially commenced on the NSE and BSE on June 15, 2026.

Aimed at unlocking long-term shareholder value, the spin-offs enabled sector-specific, independent price discovery. Alongside the listing, Vedanta Group announced a robust growth capital framework of Rs 15,000 crore to scale individual operations.

National Stock Exchange

The National Stock Exchange filed its long-awaited DRHP with SEBI on June 17. Estimated at a whopping Rs 30,000 crore, the proposed public issue is set to become the largest IPO in the history of Indian capital markets, surpassing Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870-crore record.

Further, NSE announced that the total number of unique trading accounts on its platform had officially crossed the monumental 26 crore mark.

Tata Consultancy Services

India’s IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dominated the headlines after a high-profile global alliance and multi-million-dollar enterprise AI deals.

TCS announced a premier global partnership with frontier AI firm Anthropic to scale enterprise AI adoption using its advanced Claude models, committing to train over 50,000 associates. This was quickly followed by the launch of India’s first Oracle AI Data Platform Lab in Kolkata and a major AI-powered services transformation deal with Canada Life.

Conclusion

From mega listing announcements and structural corporate spin-offs to expanding retail investor footprints, these four corporate giants significantly influenced market sentiment and Google search trends alike.