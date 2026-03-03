Facebook Pixel Code
8204.78 Closed
-0.74-60.99
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-0.5
1M
-0.4
3M
6.7
6M
4.1
1Y
23.9
5Y
93.5
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Everest Industries		420.0033.008.534,247
BASF India		3609.00154.354.473,783
Solar Industries India		13989.00489.453.6331,372
Hindustan Zinc		617.7013.852.2910,92,126
National Aluminium Company		362.807.952.247,72,423
Jindal Stainless		789.0013.751.7735,471
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.532,91,429
Hindustan Copper		576.058.501.5024,79,206
Fairchem Organics		606.356.701.12421
Clean Science & Technology		740.055.300.721,15,996
Shivalik Rasayan		289.002.000.701,812
Yasho Industries		1575.0011.000.701,019
EID Parry (India)		871.005.850.689,401
Foseco India		5354.2535.700.67572
Vedanta		723.254.800.6713,48,359
Mukand		132.000.850.656,920
Astec Lifesciences		627.103.150.501,052
Navin Fluorine International		6270.5014.500.236,818
Prism Johnson		126.500.150.129,116
JSW Steel		1268.250.450.0493,198
Styrenix Performance Materials		1915.25-0.50-0.031,846
PI Industries		3100.00-8.75-0.289,116
Sagar Cements		191.15-0.55-0.293,972
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.50-0.50-0.3023,53,758
Dhanuka Agritech		1012.70-3.45-0.342,531
Linde India		6697.50-26.55-0.392,217
Jindal Steel		1238.45-6.20-0.5042,353
Galaxy Surfactants		1943.50-10.25-0.5285
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		80.98-0.46-0.5629,284
Shree Digvijay Cement Company		68.67-0.40-0.5812,737
Sumitomo Chemical India		399.00-2.50-0.6214,011
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		837.80-5.25-0.6231,016
NMDC		81.25-0.55-0.6734,36,401
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.6830,15,592
Shree Cements		25900.00-179.65-0.691,739
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		244.05-1.95-0.795,837
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1253.60-10.95-0.8713,255
Udaipur Cement Works		36.19-0.32-0.881,79,853
Insecticides (India)		614.60-5.95-0.9632
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.9911,561
Ashapura Minechem		522.85-5.55-1.0545,241
JK Cement		5593.25-59.85-1.061,674
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		984.00-10.80-1.0910,965
Anupam Rasayan India		1224.15-13.65-1.105,962
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.1513,768
Sanghi Industries		58.96-0.76-1.279,514
Prakash Industries		129.50-1.70-1.3017,761
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.3012,091
Tanfac Industries		4106.70-54.35-1.316,254
Sarda Energy & Minerals		545.00-7.35-1.3393,952
Valiant Organics		227.65-3.20-1.391,792
Pidilite Industries		1469.00-22.20-1.4916,820
Thirumalai Chemicals		188.15-2.85-1.4915,766
India Pesticides		155.10-2.35-1.4910,631
Balaji Amines		1072.60-16.55-1.524,249
Tata Chemicals		706.20-10.90-1.5229,962
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1213.20-19.45-1.5833,293
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		305.00-5.05-1.6375
Pakka		88.20-1.51-1.6810,248
NMDC Steel		39.91-0.69-1.707,38,551
Dalmia Bharat		1954.90-35.20-1.776,059
Coromandel International		2181.75-39.25-1.7713,964
Uniphos Enterprises		105.50-2.00-1.863,827
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.921,46,271
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		469.30-9.25-1.932,494
DCW		46.55-0.92-1.9478,949
Atul		6508.20-130.20-1.96741
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1263.50-25.85-2.005,412
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.061,35,312
Shiva Cement		18.00-0.38-2.071,10,297
Privi Speciality Chemicals		2975.10-64.50-2.1211,355
UPL		623.15-13.90-2.182,22,188
Deepak Nitrite		1546.05-34.90-2.2126,058
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		267.30-6.10-2.231,667
Rossari Biotech		487.15-11.10-2.233,360
Vishnu Chemicals		491.45-11.40-2.277,315
Grauer & Weil (India)		61.04-1.47-2.353,31,803
GHCL		468.35-11.40-2.385,135
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		164.85-4.10-2.4356,355
ACC		1553.55-39.00-2.4524,975
Chemplast Sanmar		239.40-6.15-2.5013,749
S H Kelkar & Company		144.10-3.70-2.5038,283
Heidelberg Cement India		159.40-4.10-2.513,488
Manali Petrochemicals		54.07-1.40-2.527,441
Deccan Gold Mines		117.70-3.05-2.539,31,053
Fineotex Chemical		22.99-0.60-2.541,51,944
Orient Cement		150.10-3.95-2.5615,526
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		855.00-22.45-2.562,906
India Cements		396.15-10.45-2.5738,802
Epigral		869.15-23.70-2.652,660
Refex Industries		215.10-5.90-2.6753,843
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		319.35-8.85-2.708,631
Bayer Cropscience		4545.10-127.70-2.731,650
Jubilant Ingrevia		569.30-16.40-2.8034,778
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		133.00-3.85-2.811,242
Camlin Fine Sciences		144.30-4.20-2.8314,801
Sudarshan Colorants India		330.00-9.80-2.88209
The Ramco Cements		1098.00-32.60-2.887,897
Gravita India		1565.50-47.80-2.9632,242
Andhra Paper		66.75-2.06-2.993,840
TGV SRAAC		83.50-2.58-3.001,00,951
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		441.15-13.75-3.0211,300
I G Petrochemicals		349.00-11.00-3.06338
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1437.00-45.45-3.074,075
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		446.50-14.35-3.1164,067
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.90-17.75-3.122,49,206
Rain Industries		143.90-4.75-3.201,89,969
Aether Industries		927.65-30.75-3.2110,077
Ultramarine & Pigments		428.55-14.35-3.2427,002
Ramco Industries		280.95-9.45-3.2592,538
Orient Paper & Industries		18.10-0.61-3.2619,111
Aarti Industries		432.60-14.90-3.331,45,931
GOCL Corporation		253.40-8.80-3.362,780
JK Lakshmi Cement		690.40-24.10-3.374,424
Laxmi Organic Industries		121.75-4.40-3.4935,848
Excel Industries		916.50-34.20-3.60476
Heranba Industries		200.50-7.70-3.702,743
Kiri Industries		435.25-16.85-3.7311,908
Star Cement		206.10-8.00-3.7421,463
KIOCL		324.75-12.75-3.7821,602
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries		382.00-15.05-3.7943,704
Transpek Industry		938.00-36.95-3.797,319
MOIL		295.25-11.85-3.8647,641
Mangalam Cement		873.40-35.50-3.915,305
Bigbloc Construction		51.38-2.13-3.985,839
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		1169.90-48.75-4.003,930
NOCIL		138.80-5.85-4.0411,787
Vinati Organics		1412.65-59.75-4.0611,144
Best Agrolife		15.46-0.67-4.151,17,440
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		121.35-5.40-4.2654,629
Neogen Chemicals		1397.00-62.20-4.263,451
Meghmani Organics		50.44-2.25-4.2793,250
West Coast Paper Mills		406.45-18.15-4.2727,079
NACL Industries		128.00-5.85-4.3720,287
Primo Chemicals		18.06-0.85-4.4914,580
Sadhana Nitro Chem		1.89-0.09-4.5545,382
PCBL Chemical		295.30-14.20-4.592,06,009
Archean Chemical Industries		549.15-26.55-4.615,736
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		525.00-26.40-4.792,405
Sharda Cropchem		1133.35-57.35-4.826,571
JK Paper		345.90-17.80-4.8915,023
Supreme Petrochem		681.60-35.15-4.9032,744
Satia Industries		63.20-3.32-4.9915,992
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3307.90-175.35-5.033,312
Rallis India		263.20-14.45-5.2020,702
Paradeep Phosphates		115.05-6.40-5.272,57,975
Paushak		436.00-24.35-5.2912,232
National Fertilizers		73.15-4.11-5.3263,892
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.90-26.45-5.461,02,210
Fine Organic Industries		4453.00-260.20-5.522,876
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		1116.70-66.10-5.59205
Elantas Beck India		8456.15-518.50-5.782,103
Birla Corporation		942.10-59.10-5.9013,789
Kuantum Papers		84.55-5.35-5.95456
India Glycols		898.00-62.70-6.535,750
Platinum Industries		207.00-16.70-7.479,910
Oriental Aromatics		255.00-21.55-7.791,457
Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

