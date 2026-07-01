The Vedanat Group stocks have been in focus after their listing post the demerger. Emkay Global Financial Services pointed out that post the demerger of Vedanta, the focus will now shift to growth, and Hindustan Zinc will remain the Group’s earnings anchor. The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350, implying an upside of more than 28% from the current market price.

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Hindustan Zinc as primary earnings anchor

Post-demerger, Hindustan Zinc is expected to be the group’s “financial and operational anchor”. While it is estimated to contribute 47% of consolidated revenue, it is projected to deliver a substantial 87% of consolidated EBITDA, underscoring its role as the primary driver of cash flows and shareholder value.

“We estimate Hindustan Zinc to deliver EBITDA of Rs 26,900 crore, contributing only 47% of the consolidated revenue but nearly 87% of Vedanta’s consolidated EBITDA, underscoring its role as the primary driver of earnings, cash flows, and shareholder value in the post-demerger entity,” Emkay stated in its report.

Strong operational position and visibility for Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc maintained an industry-leading cost position, with unit costs expected to remain around $1,000 per tonne, among the lowest globally. Additionally, it enjoys significant reserve visibility, with mine lives secured through CY49 at Sindesar Khurd and CY30 at Rampura Agucha.

“The management has guided for FY27 zinc production of 1.15 million tonnes and silver output of 680 tonnes, while the company-wide unit costs are expected to remain at around $1,000 per tonne, among the lowest globally,” said Emkay Global.

Focus shifting to growth across segments

Following the demerger, the company’s focus has turned toward the growth potential of its remaining verticals, including Zinc International, Copper, and Ferro Chrome. While Hindustan Zinc provides stability, these other businesses offer meaningful growth optionality.

Defined expansion roadmaps for non-zinc businesses

Several growth projects are nearing key milestones:

Zinc International: Gamsberg Phase-II is 97% complete and is expected to reduce costs to $1,500 per tonne.

Gamsberg Phase-II is 97% complete and is expected to reduce costs to $1,500 per tonne. Copper: Vedanta is pursuing a proposed 400 kilotonnes per annum smelter in Saudi Arabia involving approximately $2 billion in capex.

Vedanta is pursuing a proposed 400 kilotonnes per annum smelter in Saudi Arabia involving approximately $2 billion in capex. Ferro Chrome: This segment is expected to evolve into a stable cash-generating business with a sustainable EBITDA of $350 per tonne.

“On balance, Vedanta’s recent stake sale of 1.7% was mainly to fund obligations associated with debt restructuring at the Vedanta Resources level,” said Emkay Global.

Hindustan Zinc Q4FY26

The company reported a jump of 68% year-over-year in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,997 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, helped by a rally in silver prices. It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,976 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations surged 44% YoY to Rs 12, 692 crore in Q4FY26, while net profit advanced 68% to Rs 5,033 crore from Rs 3,003 in the same quarter last year.

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Also, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share.

Vedanta Q4 FY26 (before demerger)

The company’s consolidated net profit rising 89% year-on-year to Rs 9,352 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, marking its highest-ever quarterly profit. The performance was driven by strong operational gains across businesses.

Its consolidated revenue surged 29% YoY to Rs 51,524 crore in Q4 FY26. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advanced 59% YoY to a record Rs 18,447 crore. EBITDA margins expanded significantly to around 44%, up over 900 basis points from a year ago.