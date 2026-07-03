Vedanta Aluminium Metal posted a 5% year-on-year increase in its aluminium production for Q1FY27 at 632 KT against 605 KT reported in the same quarter last year.

Vedanta aluminium production rises 5% in Q1FY27

On a quarterly basis, the company’s aluminium production increased 3%, driven by high sales from new smelters and improved operational efficiency across existing lines, the company said in its regulatory filing. It marked the highest-ever quarterly aluminium production by the company.

The Vedanta Group subsidiary reported a 1% YoY and QoQ rise in aluminium production at its Jharsuguda facility to 464 KT. For its BALCO site, production jumped 17% YoY to 168 KT, and on a quarterly basis, it increased by 10%.

“Progress at BALCO expansion remains steady, with a measured approach focused on operational stability and efficiency as capacity gradually scales up. The ramp-up is on track for full capacity utilization by Q4,” it said in its regulatory filing.

Vedanta BALCO power sales and alumina production

The company’s power sales at its BALCO unit stood at 520 million units, climbing 21% on-year but declining 1% on-quarter.

The firm’s alumina production scaled up 41% on a yearly basis due to higher volumes from expansions. However, sequentially, alumina production fell by 6% due to unplanned shutdowns.

The company posted its highest-ever value-added production at 389 KT, moving up 14% YoY and 4% QoQ. It added that the rise came due to focus on product mix enhancement and market alignment.

Vedanta gets clearance for Sijmali Bauxite Block

Vedanta Aluminium, in the filing, announced that the Ministry of Environment granted environmental and forest clearance for its Sijmali Bauxite Block. It added that the Mine Opening Permission lease for the Kuraloi (A) North Block unit was obtained in June.

While Vedanta’s demerger became effective from May 1, 2026, the figures reported are for the full quarter (April–June’26).

Vedanta Aluminum share price

The company’s stock ended Friday’s trade flat on the NSE. Over the past one month, Vedanta Aluminium’s stock has declined by 11%.