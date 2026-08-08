Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of silver companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on silver stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|5276.00
|126.80
|2.46
|27.13
|Hindustan Zinc
|601.00
|10.90
|1.85
|462.27
|Vedanta
|277.00
|2.40
|0.87
|1087.18
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Goldiam International
|372.15
|-3.80
|-1.01
|306.34
The top gainers among the Silver sector stocks today are Thangamayil Jewellery (up 2.46%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 1.85%). On the other hand, the top losers include Goldiam International (down 1.01%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Silver sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Childrens Fund - Investment Plan
|6.45
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|21.52
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|4.81
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|17.70