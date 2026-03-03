Facebook Pixel Code
Goa Carbon Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOA CARBON

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Goa Carbon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹354.10 Closed
-2.18₹ -7.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Goa Carbon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹349.00₹357.90
₹354.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹349.00₹532.30
₹354.10
Open Price
₹349.95
Prev. Close
₹362.00
Volume
1,096

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Goa Carbon has gained 1.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -15.97%.

Goa Carbon’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Goa Carbon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goa Carbon		-5.65-5.57-12.13-22.97-12.75-7.441.13
Vedanta		4.007.0535.7264.6076.7335.7426.97
Coal India		-1.05-0.9613.699.3818.2524.1122.44
NMDC		0.64-0.456.819.3828.9329.0412.28
Redington		9.52-5.02-4.5910.7013.2315.6723.16
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		-1.62-6.545.8920.11131.8958.4454.03
Bharat Coking Coal		-2.61-17.12-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Gravita India		-0.89-5.53-12.39-7.872.2649.0170.63
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		6.10-7.45-0.2732.7254.7356.4959.34
MOIL		-1.06-10.52-10.64-17.440.5623.7611.77
Ashapura Minechem		-1.54-22.50-25.18-4.5655.7768.9933.62
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		-3.92-11.10-17.60-16.04-20.8114.839.36
Deccan Gold Mines		-7.65-13.937.44-5.1022.8143.2749.50
20 Microns		-3.20-1.41-10.70-26.64-0.7634.2234.94
Nile		1.6615.328.06-13.1222.5048.9536.33
Visa Steel		-4.51-5.70-28.2914.58-11.7947.6943.73
ASI Industries		-4.52-9.82-12.01-18.06-18.8525.357.75
SK Minerals & Additives		-4.23-12.57-12.41-21.18-21.18-7.63-4.65
Anmol India		0.78-2.91-18.51-28.18-24.71-30.545.81
Ganesha Ecoverse		-10.51-9.62-19.24-38.93-29.09-9.2827.54

Over the last one year, Goa Carbon has declined 12.75% compared to peers like Vedanta (76.73%), Coal India (18.25%), NMDC (28.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Goa Carbon has underperformed peers relative to Vedanta (26.97%) and Coal India (22.44%).

Goa Carbon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Goa Carbon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5375.16369.5
10377.94373.95
20378.63377.72
50388.81387.4
100406.51404.71
200440.5442.23

Goa Carbon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goa Carbon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Goa Carbon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 7:40 PM ISTGoa Carbon - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates (Order Issued By The National Green Tribunal)
Feb 05, 2026, 8:43 PM ISTGoa Carbon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 21, 2026, 10:38 PM ISTGoa Carbon - Results-Unaudited Financial Results For December 31, 2025
Jan 21, 2026, 10:24 PM ISTGoa Carbon - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 21St January 2026
Jan 12, 2026, 5:09 PM ISTGoa Carbon - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results For The Period

About Goa Carbon

Goa Carbon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109GA1967PLC000076 and registration number is 000076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of coke oven products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 508.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shrinivas V Dempo
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anupam Misra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagmohan J Chhabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh S Dempo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nagesh Pinge
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhrakant Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subodh Nadkarni
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kshama Fernandes
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goa Carbon Share Price

What is the share price of Goa Carbon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goa Carbon is ₹354.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goa Carbon?

The Goa Carbon is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goa Carbon?

The market cap of Goa Carbon is ₹324.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goa Carbon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goa Carbon are ₹357.90 and ₹349.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goa Carbon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goa Carbon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goa Carbon is ₹532.30 and 52-week low of Goa Carbon is ₹349.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Goa Carbon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goa Carbon has shown returns of -2.18% over the past day, -10.02% for the past month, -11.85% over 3 months, -15.97% over 1 year, -5.26% across 3 years, and 1.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goa Carbon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goa Carbon are 0.00 and 4.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.94 per annum.

Goa Carbon News

