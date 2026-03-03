Here's the live share price of Goa Carbon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Goa Carbon has gained 1.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -15.97%.
Goa Carbon’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goa Carbon
|-5.65
|-5.57
|-12.13
|-22.97
|-12.75
|-7.44
|1.13
|Vedanta
|4.00
|7.05
|35.72
|64.60
|76.73
|35.74
|26.97
|Coal India
|-1.05
|-0.96
|13.69
|9.38
|18.25
|24.11
|22.44
|NMDC
|0.64
|-0.45
|6.81
|9.38
|28.93
|29.04
|12.28
|Redington
|9.52
|-5.02
|-4.59
|10.70
|13.23
|15.67
|23.16
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|-1.62
|-6.54
|5.89
|20.11
|131.89
|58.44
|54.03
|Bharat Coking Coal
|-2.61
|-17.12
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Gravita India
|-0.89
|-5.53
|-12.39
|-7.87
|2.26
|49.01
|70.63
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|6.10
|-7.45
|-0.27
|32.72
|54.73
|56.49
|59.34
|MOIL
|-1.06
|-10.52
|-10.64
|-17.44
|0.56
|23.76
|11.77
|Ashapura Minechem
|-1.54
|-22.50
|-25.18
|-4.56
|55.77
|68.99
|33.62
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|-3.92
|-11.10
|-17.60
|-16.04
|-20.81
|14.83
|9.36
|Deccan Gold Mines
|-7.65
|-13.93
|7.44
|-5.10
|22.81
|43.27
|49.50
|20 Microns
|-3.20
|-1.41
|-10.70
|-26.64
|-0.76
|34.22
|34.94
|Nile
|1.66
|15.32
|8.06
|-13.12
|22.50
|48.95
|36.33
|Visa Steel
|-4.51
|-5.70
|-28.29
|14.58
|-11.79
|47.69
|43.73
|ASI Industries
|-4.52
|-9.82
|-12.01
|-18.06
|-18.85
|25.35
|7.75
|SK Minerals & Additives
|-4.23
|-12.57
|-12.41
|-21.18
|-21.18
|-7.63
|-4.65
|Anmol India
|0.78
|-2.91
|-18.51
|-28.18
|-24.71
|-30.54
|5.81
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-10.51
|-9.62
|-19.24
|-38.93
|-29.09
|-9.28
|27.54
Over the last one year, Goa Carbon has declined 12.75% compared to peers like Vedanta (76.73%), Coal India (18.25%), NMDC (28.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Goa Carbon has underperformed peers relative to Vedanta (26.97%) and Coal India (22.44%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|375.16
|369.5
|10
|377.94
|373.95
|20
|378.63
|377.72
|50
|388.81
|387.4
|100
|406.51
|404.71
|200
|440.5
|442.23
In the latest quarter, Goa Carbon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 7:40 PM IST
|Goa Carbon - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates (Order Issued By The National Green Tribunal)
|Feb 05, 2026, 8:43 PM IST
|Goa Carbon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 21, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
|Goa Carbon - Results-Unaudited Financial Results For December 31, 2025
|Jan 21, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
|Goa Carbon - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 21St January 2026
|Jan 12, 2026, 5:09 PM IST
|Goa Carbon - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results For The Period
Goa Carbon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109GA1967PLC000076 and registration number is 000076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of coke oven products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 508.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goa Carbon is ₹354.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Goa Carbon is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Goa Carbon is ₹324.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goa Carbon are ₹357.90 and ₹349.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goa Carbon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goa Carbon is ₹532.30 and 52-week low of Goa Carbon is ₹349.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Goa Carbon has shown returns of -2.18% over the past day, -10.02% for the past month, -11.85% over 3 months, -15.97% over 1 year, -5.26% across 3 years, and 1.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goa Carbon are 0.00 and 4.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.94 per annum.