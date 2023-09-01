What is the Market Cap of Nile Ltd.? The market cap of Nile Ltd. is ₹216.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nile Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nile Ltd. is 10.16 and PB ratio of Nile Ltd. is 1.08 as on .

What is the share price of Nile Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nile Ltd. is ₹720.00 as on .