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Nile Share Price

NSE
BSE

NILE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining
Theme
RecyclingWaste Management

Here's the live share price of Nile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,551.80 Closed
-3.00₹ -48.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,540.00₹1,645.00
₹1,551.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,215.00₹2,188.30
₹1,551.80
Open Price
₹1,645.00
Prev. Close
₹1,599.85
Volume
2,180

Source: Dion Global

Nile Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nile has declined 27.02% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Nile has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Nile Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nile Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,890.41,761.57
101,861.781,805
201,859.921,818.97
501,799.651,793.58
1001,721.831,752.4
2001,686.461,722.37

Source: Dion Global

Nile Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.27%, FII holding unchanged at 0.16%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nile Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTNile - Un-Audited Financial Results And Limited Review Report By The Auditors Thereon For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTNile - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 4Th August, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTNile - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 4Th Of August, 2026
Jul 03, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTNile - Report On Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Re-Lodged Under The Special Window.
Jul 03, 2026, 04:43 PM IST ISTNile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Nile

Nile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27029AP1984PLC004719 and registration number is 004719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1029.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vuyyuru Ramesh
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sandeep Vuyyuru Ramesh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vuyyuru Rajeswari
    Director
  • Mrs. Shanti Sree Bolleni
    Director
  • Mr. Venkateswarlu Jonnalagadda
    Director
  • Mr. Kadiri Ramachandra Reddy
    Director

FAQs on Nile Share Price

What is the share price of Nile?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nile is ₹1,551.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nile?

The Nile is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nile?

The market cap of Nile is ₹465.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nile?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nile are ₹1,645.00 and ₹1,540.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nile?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nile is ₹2,188.30 and 52-week low of Nile is ₹1,215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nile performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nile has shown returns of -3.0% over the past day, -10.34% for the past month, -12.53% over 3 months, -27.02% over 1 year, 27.64% across 3 years, and 18.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nile?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nile are 7.34 and 1.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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