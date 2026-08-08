What is the share price of Nile? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nile is ₹1,551.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Nile? The Nile is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nile? The market cap of Nile is ₹465.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nile? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nile are ₹1,645.00 and ₹1,540.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nile? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nile is ₹2,188.30 and 52-week low of Nile is ₹1,215.00 as on .

How has the Nile performed historically in terms of returns? The Nile has shown returns of -3.0% over the past day, -10.34% for the past month, -12.53% over 3 months, -27.02% over 1 year, 27.64% across 3 years, and 18.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nile? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nile are 7.34 and 1.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global