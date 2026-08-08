Here's the live share price of Nile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nile has declined 27.02% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Nile has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,890.4
|1,761.57
|10
|1,861.78
|1,805
|20
|1,859.92
|1,818.97
|50
|1,799.65
|1,793.58
|100
|1,721.83
|1,752.4
|200
|1,686.46
|1,722.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.27%, FII holding unchanged at 0.16%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Nile - Un-Audited Financial Results And Limited Review Report By The Auditors Thereon For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|Nile - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 4Th August, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Nile - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 4Th Of August, 2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 04:49 PM IST IST
|Nile - Report On Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Re-Lodged Under The Special Window.
|Jul 03, 2026, 04:43 PM IST IST
|Nile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Nile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27029AP1984PLC004719 and registration number is 004719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1029.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nile is ₹1,551.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nile is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nile is ₹465.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nile are ₹1,645.00 and ₹1,540.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nile is ₹2,188.30 and 52-week low of Nile is ₹1,215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nile has shown returns of -3.0% over the past day, -10.34% for the past month, -12.53% over 3 months, -27.02% over 1 year, 27.64% across 3 years, and 18.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nile are 7.34 and 1.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global