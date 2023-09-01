Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nile Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NILE LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹720.00 Closed
3.0521.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nile Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹691.20₹737.00
₹720.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹466.10₹865.00
₹720.00
Open Price
₹701.90
Prev. Close
₹698.70
Volume
5,570

Nile Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1740.93
  • R2761.87
  • R3786.73
  • Pivot
    716.07
  • S1695.13
  • S2670.27
  • S3649.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5701.94682.16
  • 10696.78684.45
  • 20683.41704.19
  • 50637.12724.04
  • 100530.75698.9
  • 200548.47653.67

Nile Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.58-10.443.2939.7024.15151.1867.01
5.8716.5929.1970.46140.881,492.60441.11
9.326.5825.0628.7423.89184.9695.38
3.99-0.6411.3621.2284.95889.63937.21
10.3752.9174.04137.85105.57745.201,684.31
-0.71-0.311.77-9.62-70.52418.5791.20
9.0318.05121.7549.6716.9953.6274.44
25.2421.7027.22-34.85-19.68-46.25-57.00
0-13.33-13.33-11.65-59.3878.43-12.50

Nile Ltd. Share Holdings

Nile Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nile Ltd.

Nile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27029AP1984PLC004719 and registration number is 004719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 702.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vuyyuru Ramesh
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sandeep Vuyyuru Ramesh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vuyyuru Rajeswari
    Director
  • Mr. S V Narasimha Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Vemulapalli Ashok
    Director
  • Mr. Sridar Swamy
    Director
  • Mr. Suketu Harish Shah
    Director
  • Dr. Yeswanth Nama Venkateswwaralu
    Director
  • Mr. Kadiri Rama Chandra Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Venkateswarlu Jonnalagadda
    Director

FAQs on Nile Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nile Ltd.?

The market cap of Nile Ltd. is ₹216.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nile Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nile Ltd. is 10.16 and PB ratio of Nile Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nile Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nile Ltd. is ₹720.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nile Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nile Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nile Ltd. is ₹865.00 and 52-week low of Nile Ltd. is ₹466.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data