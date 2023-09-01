Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.58
|-10.44
|3.29
|39.70
|24.15
|151.18
|67.01
|5.87
|16.59
|29.19
|70.46
|140.88
|1,492.60
|441.11
|9.32
|6.58
|25.06
|28.74
|23.89
|184.96
|95.38
|3.99
|-0.64
|11.36
|21.22
|84.95
|889.63
|937.21
|10.37
|52.91
|74.04
|137.85
|105.57
|745.20
|1,684.31
|-0.71
|-0.31
|1.77
|-9.62
|-70.52
|418.57
|91.20
|9.03
|18.05
|121.75
|49.67
|16.99
|53.62
|74.44
|25.24
|21.70
|27.22
|-34.85
|-19.68
|-46.25
|-57.00
|0
|-13.33
|-13.33
|-11.65
|-59.38
|78.43
|-12.50
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27029AP1984PLC004719 and registration number is 004719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 702.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nile Ltd. is ₹216.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nile Ltd. is 10.16 and PB ratio of Nile Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nile Ltd. is ₹720.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nile Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nile Ltd. is ₹865.00 and 52-week low of Nile Ltd. is ₹466.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.